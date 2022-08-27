Rockets soar in season opener

The Little Rock Catholic Rockets dominated the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats from the start to finish in a 23-6 victory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

"The kids played very, very hard," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said. "That was the big deal. We had some big plays early. Our coaches did a good job with some schemes. I'm proud of them."

Catholic senior Sam Sanders passed for one touchdown and ran for another. Junior Will Aaron kicked three field goals for the Rockets.

North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said he was impressed by Catholic's effort.

"We knew they were going to be good," Sandefur said. "We weren't ready to play tonight. Offense, defense, kicking game. I didn't have us ready to play, and I'll own that. We just have to come back to work Monday. We will get better, but I will say, Catholic did a really good job. We knew they were going to be this kind of team. It wasn't a fluke or anything. They outplayed us. They knocked us off the ball. We just didn't get the job done."

Catholic took the opening kickoff and drove 58 yards on 11 plays, the final an 18-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to junior Brooks Ward that gave Catholic a 7-0 lead.

The drive put a trend in place that would endure throughout. However, North Little Rock was able to limit Catholic to field goals on three of its first four scoring drives. Consequently, a 1-yard touchdown sneak by North Little Rock senior Malachi Gober put his team within 16-6 with a chance to pull within one score with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter, but North Little Rock's two-point conversion pass from Gober fell incomplete.

A 16-yard touchdown run by Sanders completed the scoring on Catholic's following drive with 1:19 left to play.

Sanders completed 9 of 23 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 31 yards on 13 carries.

Gober completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards. Senior running back Torrance Moore rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries to lead North Rock Rock.

"Our quarterback did a good job," Sandefur said. "We just have to do the things we can do, but our quarterback played hard."

North Little Rock was held to a punt on its second possession of the game, and Catholic junior Christian Potts blocked senior Devin Jackson's attempt. Senior Drew Parker recovered to give Catholic possession at the North Little Rock 12.

Three plays later, Catholic's lead was 10-0 after Aaron's 39-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

It was the first of two 39-yard field goals Aaron would kick.

"I thought our kicker did a great job," Fogleman said. "I thought he did a great job on kickoffs, kicking it in the end zone, and then on field goals."

North Little Rock was held to four first downs in the first half and 100 yards of total offense. It was penalized eight times for 83 yards. It completed the game with 253 yards of offense but had 102 penalty yards. Catholic managed just 189 yards of offense but finished the game with zero turnovers. It turned North Little Rock over twice.

"We took care of the football, and we had very few missed tackles until late in the game," Fogleman said. "Our defense played well."