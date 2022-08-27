Runs, then passes help lift Warriors

It didn't take long for Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu to figure out what his game plan would be in his team's 41-6 victory over Little Rock Central on Friday night at Quigley Stadium.

Sophomore running back Ronny Anokye received a handoff on the Warriors' first play and ran for 11 yards. One shovel pass later and he received his second carry -- taking that one 4 yards.

Little Rock Christian's second drive featured just one rush by Anokye before a turnover on downs. With junior quarterback Walker White struggling to get his timing down with Warriors receivers, they turned to Onokye to carry the third drive -- and he showed why.

Anokye carried the ball on six of the Warriors' eight plays, rushing for 56 yards and capping the drive off with an 18-yard touchdown run to put them up 14-0.

Little Rock Christian (1-0) opted for an onside kick to open the second half, but that plan quickly went astray as Central's Kristian Sanford took the kick back for a touchdown to make the score 14-6.

To start the half, Little Rock Christian went back to Anokye, handing him the ball on 10 of its first 12 plays across two drives. The only two passes on those drives were two from White to receiver Cade Bowman for touchdowns.

That became the strategy for the Warriors in the third quarter: A heavy dose of Anokye, with White finishing off the drive with a pass. White attempted, and completed, three passes throughout the quarter and all three resulted in scores for a total of 89 yards.

"We really felt like we were controlling the line of scrimmage, and he was running the ball hard and I mean if we're getting 5 yards a carry, let's continue on doing it," Cohu said. "If you can establish the run game, then you know it makes the passing game easier. Then we got some open guys and some quick passing touchdowns."

White finished 15 of 20 for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"With him being one of the best quarterbacks anywhere, we've got to have him make those kinds of plays, and he's capable of making outstanding plays," Cohu said. "We need him to really step up and lead this offense."

As the game went on, the Little Rock Christian secondary made life for Central quarterback Adrian Bing even harder than than it was in the first half. Bing was held to one completed pass in the half after having completed two in the first.

Anokye finished with 22 carries for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. The Warriors relied on the sophomore to help control the game, but he wasn't too shy to share his thanks to the rest of the offense.

"Cade Bowman, props to him for finishing drives and all the receivers," Anokye said. "It all starts with the big boys up front. Kudos to them."

With the win, Cohu said he's looking to focus on the things that his team can improve as it prepares for 6A-West Conference play.

"We made a lot of mistakes that we're going to have to clean up quickly as we start really getting into the conference," Cohu said.