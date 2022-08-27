STAR CITY 49, BAUXITE 14

BAUXITE – C.J. Turner scored three touchdowns, including a 25-yard score in the third quarter, to halt a Bauxite rally as Star City (1-0) pulled away.

Turner, a Colorado commit, also scored on a pair of 1-yard runs while Mason Taylor accounted for two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 42-14 at halftime. Dajuan Haney also had a scoring run for Star City.

Hunter Ferrell had a short scoring run and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Garret Olivers for Bauxite (0-1).