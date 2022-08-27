VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas tops No. 8 Washington

The University of Arkansas earned one of its biggest regular-season wins in program history Friday night by defeating No. 8 Washington 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Washington was the highest-ranked season-opening opponent for the Razorbacks since second-ranked Penn State in 2000 and the highest-ranked home opener in Arkansas history.

Taylor Head led the Razorbacks (1-0) with 16 kills to go with 10 digs. Jillian Gillen and Maggie Cartwright each had 14 kills.

Also for the Razorbacks, Courtney Jackson had 15 digs, while Hannah Hogue recorded a match-high 31 assists and Gracie Ryan posted 23 assists.

Former Fayetteville High School star Ella May Powell finished with 17 digs and 41 assists for the Huskies (0-1). Madi Endsley had 11 kills. Emoni Bush, Marin Grote and Claire Hoffman all had 10 kills apiece.

Arkansas hosts Washington at 4 p.m. today at Barnhill Arena.

UALR splits first two matches

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock dropped its season-opener to Saint Louis 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 before earning a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the Arkansas State Invitational on Friday in Jonesboro.

Nedima Kamberovic had a game-high 13 kills for the Trojans (1-1) against Mississippi Valley State.

Kamberovic posted 10 kills in the Saint Louis match.

Arkansas State goes 1-1

Arkansas State University defeated Mississippi Valley State 25-9, 25-10, 25-13, then fell to Saint Louis 28-26, 12-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 in the Arkansas State Invitational on Friday in Jonesboro.

Kyla Wiersema posted seven kills for Red Wolves (1-1) in their win against Mississippi Valley State.

In the nightcap against Saint Louis, Macey Putt posted a match-high 26 kills for ASU.

UCA defeats TTU, ORU

The University of Central Arkansas opened the season Friday with two victories, defeating Tennessee Tech 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 and Oral Roberts 28-30, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational in Springfield, Mo.

Laci Bohannan recorded 17 kills and three aces for the Sugar Bears (2-0) against Tennessee Tech.

Bohannan then had 28 kills in UCA's match against Oral Roberts.

UAPB drops first two matches

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost its first two matches in the Southeast Missouri State Tournament on Friday, losing to the host Redhawks 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 and to Jackson State 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

UAPB (0-2) was led by Breana August's 13 digs in its first match against Southeast Missouri State.

August finished with 12 digs in the Lady Lions' match against Jackson State.

Lyon drops Jarvis Christian

Lyon College defeated Jarvis Christian in its first game at the Panther Invitational at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13.

Kylee Sabella with 15 kills and Isabella Beasley added 13 to lead Lyon (2-0). Cassidy Garrett had 27 assists.

Arkansas Tech opens with 1 win, 1 loss

Arkansas Tech took two wins to open the season Friday at the Oklahoma Christian Tournament in Oklahoma City.

The Golden Suns (1-1) started Friday morning with a 15=25. 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 win over Southwest Baptist. That evening, Tech fell to Fort Hays State 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 17-15.

TRACK AND FIELD

UA alum Sutej claims Diamond League title

Former University of Arkansas Razorback Tina Sutej secured a Diamond League title in the pole vault Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Following a bronze medal performance in the pole vault at the European Championships last week, Sutej cleared 15 feet, 5 inches on a second attempt to defeat Australian Nina Kennedy, who needed three attempts at the same height. Both vaulters missed 15-8.25.

In the men's shot put, Arkansas volunteer assistant Ryan Crouser finished second with a toss of 72-4.25 behind the winning mark of 74-3.75 by Joe Kovacs, who surpassed 72 feet on four of five attempts.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOCCER

Bishop collects 100th win with UCA women with victory over UALR

Central Arkansas women's Coach Jeremy Bishop picked up his 100th career victory with the Bears on Thursday night, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to edge the University of Arkansas-Little Rock 3-1 at the Stephens Track/Soccer Complex in Conway.

Taylor Lassiter opened the scoring for the Bears in the 25th minute, only for UALR's Mari Young to equalize in the 67th. Freshman Tristyn Pavatt put UCA back ahead 2-1 and Bears sophomore Kelly Van Gundy put things away with a third UCA goal in the 82nd.

Bishop, who has been with the Bears since 2012, was previously head men's coach at Lyon College. "It makes you think of the past players, all the ones that helped you get here," Bishop said of the milestone win.

-- Mitchell Gladstone