Super Quiz: Biology

1. The human heart is divided into how many chambers?

2. The outer layer of the skin covering the exterior body surface of humans.

3. Traditionally biology is divided into these two major fields.

4. The part of a plant that grows underground and holds the plant in place.

5. The green substance in plant cells.

6. An exact copy of an animal or plant created in a laboratory.

7. This sex chromosome is present in human males but not females.

8. Muscles may connect directly onto bones or connect to them by ----------.

9. The process of breathing air in and out.

ANSWERS:

1. Four

2. Epidermis

3. Botany and zoology

4. Roots

5. Chlorophyll

6. Clone

7. The Y chromosome

8. Tendons

9. Respiration