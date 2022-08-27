This date in baseball

Aug. 27

1897 Roger Bresnahan, later a Hall of Fame catcher, made his major-league debut as a pitcher for the Washington Senators by shutting out the St. Louis Browns 3-0.

1911 Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox. Walsh struck out eight and walked one.

1937 Brooklyn's Fred Frankhouse pitched a rain-shortened no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. The game was stopped with two out in the eighth inning with the Dodgers leading 5-0.

1977 Toby Harrah and Bump Wills of the Texas Rangers hit back-to-back inside-the-park home runs on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning in an 8-2 victory over New York at Yankee Stadium.

1978 Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds hit his 200th career home run to become the first player in major league history to have 200 home runs and 500 stolen bases.

1982 Rickey Henderson of Oakland broke Lou Brock's 1974 record of 118 stolen bases in a season and stole three more bases in the Athletics' 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. It gave Henderson 122 steals in 127 games.

1999 Vladimir Guerrero's hitting streak was halted at 31 games by Cincinnati's Ron Villone in the Reds' 4-1 win over Montreal. Guerrero went 0 for 2 with an intentional walk against Villone, ending the majors' longest hitting streak since 1987.

2005 Jeff Kent became the first player to hit 300 home runs as a second baseman in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-3 win over Houston. The homer was the 325th of his career.

2010 Florida led off a game with back-to-back home runs for the first time in franchise history in a 7-1 victory over Atlanta. Cameron Maybin hit the first pitch of the game into the left-field seats. Logan Morrison then connected off Tommy Hanson for his first major league home run.

2011 Justin Verlander became the majors' first 20-game winner, grinding through six innings in the Detroit Tigers' 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander (20-5) became the first pitcher to win 20 games before the end of August since Arizona's Curt Schilling in 2002.

2017 Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory. Stanton became the first Natonal League player to reach 50 home runs since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007.

2017 Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth consecuive game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading Philadelphia to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Hoskins led off the eighth with a drive to left-center to give him 11 home runs in his first 18 games, becoming the fastest in major league history to reach 11 home runs. Hoskins was called up from Class AAA Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10.

2018 Kendrys Morales' home run streak was ended at seven games by the Baltimore Orioles, who halted an eight-game skid by defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0. Morales went 0 for 3 with a walk and did not hit the ball out of the infield.

