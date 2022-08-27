This time, Cabot rallies by Fayetteville





CABOT -- Nov. 19, 2021, lingered with those at Cabot. How could it not?

The Panthers had a Class 7A state semifinal bid in their grasp, only to give up 28 unanswered points and see their season come to an end at Fayetteville.

So the stakes were undeniably raised with the Bulldogs visiting Cabot to open the teams' 2022 seasons.

The Panthers had no intention of suffering an all-too-familiar fate.

"We were not going to lose this game," Cabot quarterback Abe Owen said.

Owen delivered with the game-winning touchdown, surging through the Fayetteville defense from 4 yards out with eight seconds remaining Friday night at Panther Stadium, lifting Cabot to a 31-28 victory.

The senior, making his first varsity start, struggled early -- he completed only 4 of 15 first-half passes -- but led three 80-plus yard touchdown drives over the game's final 21 minutes.

"[Abe] never has a bad day," Panthers Coach Scott Reed said. "He's not afraid of getting hit or running the ball or throwing one up standing in there, and our kids believe in him. That's a big deal, too."

Although Cabot (1-0) scored on the first play from scrimmage with Owen hitting tailback Evion Jimmerson for an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown, the opening half was relatively quiet.

The Panthers carried a 10-8 lead into halftime after hitting a 37-yard field goal as time expired, but the roller-coaster ride was just getting started.

Fayetteville (0-1) went back ahead 15-10 early in the third quarter when Drake Lindsey found a streaking Jaison DeLamar down the right sideline to convert on fourth down. Cabot then answered as Jimmerson capped a nine-play, 82-yard series with an 8-yard touchdown run.

DeLamar, who committed to the University of Arkansas for baseball this week, got to show off his arm at the start of the fourth quarter, hitting Christian Setzer on a 40-yard double-pass touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 21-16.

Just when it seemed like the Panthers had seized the momentum thanks to Jimmerson's third score, Setzer snatched it right back, busting through multiple tackles on a 97-yard kickoff return score to hand the lead back to Fayetteville at 28-24.

Cabot's confidence could've been easily shaken, but the Panthers held strong.

"When we huddled up [before the next series], the word was, 'Let's go score,' " Reed said. "We actually got ... a little rhythm in the second half. Offensively, we still made some mistakes but we were much better."

While Cabot went three-and-out that drive, the Panthers were able to slow the Bulldogs on their ensuing possession, forcing a punt with 2:51 to play that handed Cabot the ball at its 9.

That set up Owen and the Panthers for their revenge-exacting, 91-yard final drive.

"The difference between winning and losing is little things and three points," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "We had a lot of self-inflicted things ... and just didn't execute as clean and as effective as we'd like to."

Owen said afterward he'd been thinking about Friday night's game all summer, knowing the starting gig was his.

One start, one win. Maybe this quarterbacking thing isn't too hard after all.

"I couldn't wait for this moment right here," Owen said. "I was nervous all day today, but coming out here, there is no better feeling than being under these lights."





Cabot running back Evion Jimmerson (center, bottom) scores a touchdown Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. More photos at arkansasonline.com/0827cabotfb (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: HS Football: Fayetteville at Cabot







