Tools & Toys: Black + Decker Multipurpose Steam Cleaning System & The Bunk Bed Book

Black + Decker Multipurpose Steam Cleaning System

What’s to love: Uses steam without chemicals to remove dirt and kill germs.

What does it do: The steam cleaner is safe to use on sealed surfaces such as stone, tile and grout and glass shower doors. It comes with six attachments including a pivoting mop head with a microfiber pad for cleaning floors and several attachments perfect for cleaning a variety of nooks and crannies. The water heats to steam in 30 seconds and has high and low settings for continuous steam flow. The steam cleaning system sells for $99.99. For more information visit blackanddecker.com.

‘The Bunk Bed Book’

What’s to love: What kid doesn’t love a bunk bed? This book gives examples of 115 bunk beds and nooks for inspiration, some even grown-ups will want.

What does it do: Not only does the book give inspiration but is a handbook giving future bunk bed builders or buyers advice and tips when considering bunk beds including how to configure the beds for each individual space and where to buy mattresses to fit. The hard cover book has 192 pages with colorful photos of bunk beds created by interior designers. It was written by Laura Fenton, published by Gibbs Smith and sells for $24.99. Visit gibbs-smith.com for more information.