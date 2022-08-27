Tour de Bluff ’22 activities planned

Novel T's will present Tour de Bluff 2022 Sept. 9-10 at Pine Bluff.

Tour de Bluff is an annual bicycle-themed event produced and managed by Novel T's ad specialty gallery. In-person and virtual activities will be offered. The event is made possible through partnerships and sponsorship funding, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.

To participate on-site, participants should register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Click the "Event Day Registration" button and select a route. Check in and start will be at 601 Main St. beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 10., according to the website.

Events include:

SEPT. 9

From 3-6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., the Spoke-Ghetti Social will be held featuring the Tour de Bluff early packet pick-up session. The $10 spaghetti dinners will be provided by J & T Catering and the event will include activities and entertainment, according to Tour de Bluff's website.

SEPT. 10

8 a.m. -- Road Route Riders begin. The route starts will be at 601 Main St. Plaza.

10 a.m. -- The Mayor's Mile begins. Participants can start their bicycle fitness journey by joining Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington riding the Tour de Bluff Mayor's Mile. The mile will be lined with activities and gifts.

11 a.m. -- Kids Activities begin.

Noon -- the "BEST LOOKING BIKE" Contest will be held.

SPECIAL ACTIVITIES

The Tour de Bluff Challenge

To participate in the 2022 Tour de Bluff Challenge, register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Click the "TDB Challenge Registration" and select a route. Use the Ride Spot app as a guide. Ride the selected route using safe riding practices any time between Sept. 9 and Oct. 9. Tour de Bluff Challenge signs will be in place along the routes for photo opportunities documenting the journey. Participants can post pictures of their adventure on social media. Pictures posted on the Tour de Bluff Facebook page are eligible for great prizes.

The Virtual Challenge

The Tour de Bluff Virtual Challenge will be tracked through the Ride Spot app and open to those who don't ride the actual route. The virtual challenge will offer various options that can be completed from home or any starting point, based on distance. Register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Click the "Virtual Challenge Registration" button. Use the Ride Spot app and save a route that you create. Your personal route can be anywhere in the world. Pictures posted on the Tour de Bluff Facebook page are eligible for prizes.

The Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger Hunt participants can participate on-site or virtually. The Scavenger Hunt has a list of pictures that the participant must snap along the way. Once finished, upload your pictures for your chance to win a 2022 Tour de Bluff Jersey. To participate in the 2022 Tour de Bluff Scavenger Hunt, register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Pictures posted on the Tour de Bluff Facebook page are eligible for prizes.

For Kids

Tour de Bluff 2022 will have bike safety information to take home and a fun bike obstacle course; and kids registered in advance may receive a sack lunch, Tour de Bluff T-shirt and Tour de Bluff backpack. Click the button on the website for all registration, sponsorship and vendor information.

Details: Novel T's, 866-933-6366 or www.TourDeBluff.com.