Travelers 10, Drillers 4

Arkansas bounced back with a 10-4 victory against Tulsa in front of an announced crowd of 4,448 at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday night in North Little Rock.

The Travelers put together a 5-run first inning to take command early. Jack Larson reached base safely on a throwing error, which led to Arkansas’ first two runs.

Jake Anchia and Patrick Frick then put together a pair of singles, scoring Larson, Kaden Polcovich and Jose Caballero to give the Travelers a 5-2 lead.

Riley Unroe finished 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI. In the third, Unroe hit a double to left to bring home Caballero and Frick.

Emerson Hancock (6-4) received the win for Arkansas. The starting pitcher allowed 4 runs on 4 hits over 5 innings with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.



