Trump Georgia election probe cites voting system breach

ATLANTA -- The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.

Election experts have raised concerns that sensitive information shared online about the equipment may have exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by people intent on disrupting future elections.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to have attorney Sidney Powell, who tried persistently to overturn Trump's loss, testify before a special grand jury seated for the investigation into possible illegal election interference. In her court petition filed Thursday, Willis said Powell is "known to be affiliated" with Trump and the Trump campaign and has unique knowledge about her communications with them and others "involved in the multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere."

Willis wrote that she wants to ask Powell about rural Coffee County, where Trump beat President Joe Biden by nearly 40 percentage points.

Emails and other records show that Powell was involved in arranging for a team from data solutions company SullivanStrickler to travel to the county's elections office.

The records were produced in response to subpoenas issued by plaintiffs in a long-running lawsuit alleging that Georgia's voting machines, which are manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, are vulnerable to attack. The plaintiffs want the machines replaced by a system that uses hand-marked paper ballots.

The lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance and individual voters predates allegations of widespread election fraud pushed by Trump and his allies.

Dominion has filed defamation lawsuits against high-profile Trump supporters, including Powell, who made false claims about Dominion voting machines being used to steal the 2020 election.

In an email sent to Powell on Jan. 7, 2021, SullivanStrickler chief operations officer Paul Maggio said he and his team were "on our way to Coffee County Georgia to collect what we can from the Election/Voting machines and systems." He included an invoice for an "initial retainer" of $26,000 to pay for a team of four people for one day.

"Everyone involved was extremely helpful," Maggio wrote in an email the next day. "We are consolidating all of the data collected and will be uploading it to our secure site for access by your team."

A document listing the contents of Maggio's hard drive shows that it includes forensic images of an election management system server, a precinct tabulator, compact flash cards and thumb drives used to program tabulators and touchscreen voting machines, a computer used to check in voters and a laptop computer supplied by Dominion.

The company told the firm to contact county election officials to access certain data and then to distribute it to certain other people, according to a statement sent by its attorney, Amanda Clark Palmer. It maintains that "at the time they engaged in that work, they were operating under the good faith belief that their client was authorized to access the voting machines and servers."

"Knowing everything they know now, they would not take on any further work of this kind," the statement said, adding that the company intends to fully cooperate with any investigation.

Willis noted that there also is "evidence in the public record" that Powell was involved in similar efforts in Michigan and Nevada around the same time. A lawyer representing Powell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Ryan Germany, general counsel for the Georgia secretary of state's office, said in a declaration filed in court Aug. 2 that the office opened an investigation in mid-March and brought in an expert to perform a forensic inspection of the Coffee County election server. The next steps, he said, are to complete the forensic investigation and interview witnesses.

The secretary of state's office requested help earlier this month from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which on Aug. 15 opened "a computer trespass investigation of a Coffee County elections server," spokesperson Nelly Miles said in an email.