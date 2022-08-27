UAM forestry student awarded scholarship

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello named Pryce Jones the recipient of the 2022 Foresters for the Future Scholarship.

The scholarship provides $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

Jones, from Arlington, Tenn., owns and operates a lawn and landscape business in his hometown and hopes to restore his family’s forestland in Fordyce, Ark.

This restoration project, along with his passion for the outdoors, led Jones to pursue a forestry degree, according to a news release.

“My grandparents have a little over 900 acres of timberland,” Pryce said. “I believe that coming to UAM will benefit me the most in learning how to manage that land and bring it back to its former glory, while also getting a great education.”

Jones aims to build a career in timber management and looks forward to getting involved in forestry activities at UAM.

“I love the forestry program here. It’s personable and close and everybody really knows everybody,” he said. “I’m anxious to get involved in as many different clubs and things that will benefit my future.”

Michael Blazier, dean of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, commended Jones.

“Pryce has demonstrated a great work ethic, as exemplified by his building a substantial lawn and landscaping business while still in high school,” Blazier said. “He also has a deep commitment to sustainable forest management and family ties to southern Arkansas. I’m pleased that this scholarship provides financial assistance and work experience for an up-and-coming young forester like Pryce.”

Foresters for the Future Scholarship recipients will participate in a paid internship exploring the various sections of the Forestry Division annually through their college career. The internship will allow them to experience the many career paths within forestry and strengthen their skill set before they enter their respective fields.

“Our goal with the Foresters for the Future Scholarship is to attract young leaders to forestry careers,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “Pryce Jones has begun his journey as a future leader, and we are excited to provide him this opportunity with UAM.”

The scholarship program was established by Act 399 of the 2021 regular session of the Arkansas General Assembly. The underlying legislation, House Bill 1389, was sponsored by Rep. Ken Bragg and Sen. Ben Gilmore and was signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 17, 2021.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the University of Arkansas at Monticello offer all of their programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.