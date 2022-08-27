Vega, Dardanelle ruin LR Hall debut





Dardanelle ruined Little Rock Hall's welcome back party by having one of its own Friday night.

The Sand Lizards turned three first-quarter turnovers into 21 points and got a banner night from senior Drew Vega to roll past the Warriors 43-7 at Scott Field in Little Rock.

Vega, the Sand Lizards' multi-faceted quarterback, ran 10 times for 105 yards and scored on a 25-yard touchdown, completed 8 of 13 passes for 60 yards and returned an interception for a score as Dardanelle (1-0) powered its way to a convincing victory while crashing a debut of sorts for Hall.

The game marked the return to 11-man football for the Warriors. Hall (0-1) experienced a drop in numbers when it was converted into a magnet school in 2020, and as a result, decided to play in an eight-man football conference last season where it enjoyed quite a bit of success.

But things didn't go Hall's way in its season opener, especially in the first half.

Outside of the Warriors' three early turnovers, Hall had a punt blocked and turned the ball over on downs twice over the first two quarters, the last of which came inside the Sand Lizards' 10 just before halftime.

"We're a young team," said Hall Coach Jim Withrow, who guided the Warriors to a 6-3 mark last season. "But these guys are playing hard, and I really think we're trending in the right direction. I know we sit here and look at the scoreboard, and it's 43-7. But we're getting there."

The Warriors also had to play without all-everything senior Camron Lytle, who is still recovering from a broken wrist that he suffered earlier this summer.

Dardanelle inflicted plenty of pain of its own whenever Hall wasn't hurting itself with mistakes.

"Anytime you can get a win, it feels pretty good," said Dardanelle Coach Phil Vega, whose team forced four turnovers. "We had hoped for a fast start, and we really didn't get that coming out at the beginning of the game, didn't get it coming out after halftime either. But we did do some good things, and that's always a positive in the first game."

The Sand Lizards, who are also making the jump to Class 5A after spending years in Class 4A, did get off to a rough start when it had a field-goal attempt blocked . But Dardanelle's defense stiffened on the resulting drive and began its onslaught on its next series.

Running back Latreyvious Robinson, who finished with 72 yards rushing on 9 carries, polished off a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

After the Warriors had a punt swatted and returned to their 35, Robinson eventually rumbled in from a yard out to give Dardanelle a 15-0 lead with 1:06 to go in the first quarter.

Drew Vega pushed the Sand Lizards' lead to 22-0 three plays after Robinson's score when he stepped in front of a pass from Hall quarterback Jakorei Foreman-Carter and ran 31 yards for a touchdown.

"We felt like we kind of had a good game plan both offensively and defensively," Phil Vega said. "Hall did switch a couple of things up on us on offense, which is to be expected, because every team is going to do that from week to week. We had to make a couple of adjustments here and there defensively and offensively, and I thought the guys did a good job of executing when we made those adjustments."

Dardanelle recovered a Warriors' fumble on the following kickoff and extended its advantage to 29-0 on an 11-yard scoring run from Robinson.

Hall put together its most impressive march when it got the ball back. The Warriors drove 65 yards in eight plays, with Foreman-Carter delivering a 13-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Marable with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter.

But Drew Vega countered with a 25-yard scoring run nearly four minutes later to give the Sand Lizards a 36-7 advantage at halftime.

Jhoan Bonilla returned an interception for a touchdown for Dardanelle with 8:58 to go in the third to round out the scoring.

"It was a good win for us," Phil Vega said. "I really wasn't pleased with our conditioning, though. I know it was hot and humid, but I felt like there were times when we were dragging around and not firing off the ball, and that resulted in some negative plays. But we'll get better."

Marable caught four passes for 85 yards to lead Hall. Foreman-Carter also accounted for 90 yards of offense before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.









Gallery: Little Rock Hall vs. Dardanelle football







