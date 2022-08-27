Worst feared at nuke plant





KYIV, Ukraine -- Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe.

The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl.

Continued shelling was reported in the area overnight, and satellite images from Planet Labs showed fires burning around the complex -- Europe's biggest nuclear plant -- over the past several days.

Iodine tablets, which help block the absorption of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland in a nuclear accident, were issued in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 27 miles from the plant. A woman and her small daughter were among those receiving the pills.

The U.N.'s atomic energy agency has been trying to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the trip were underway, but it remained unclear when it might take place.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. The two sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site.

In Thursday's incident, Ukraine and Russia blamed one another for the transmission-line damage that knocked the plant off the power grid.

Exactly what went wrong was not clear, but Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said the plant's emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to supply electricity to operate the complex.

The plant requires power to run the reactors' vital cooling systems. A loss of cooling could lead to a nuclear meltdown.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's transmission system operator, reported Friday that two damaged main lines supplying the plant with electricity had resumed operation, ensuring a stable power supply.

The country's nuclear power agency, Energoatom, said the plant had been reconnected to the grid and was producing electricity "for Ukraine's needs."

"The nuclear workers of Zaporizhzhia power plant are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly uphold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders," the agency said in a statement.

Russia-installed officials in the Zaporizhzhia region, however, said the plant was supplying electricity only to Russia-controlled areas of the country and not the rest of Ukraine.

Concerns about the site have reverberated across Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron said a visit by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency should be allowed to take place "very quickly," warning: "Civilian nuclear power must not be an instrument of war."

Lana Zerkal, an adviser to Ukraine's energy minister, told Ukrainian media that the logistics for an International Atomic Energy Agency visit were still being worked out. Zerkal accused Russia of trying to sabotage the visit.

Ukraine has claimed Russia is using the plant as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow, for its part, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the place.

Zaporizhzhia's reactors are protected by thick, reinforced concrete containment domes that experts say can withstand an errant artillery shell. Many of the fears center instead on a possible loss of the cooling system, and also the risk that an attack on the cooling ponds where spent fuel rods are kept could scatter radioactive material.

Continued Russian shelling of Nikopol, a city across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia plant, damaged 10 houses, a school and a health care facility but caused no injuries, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

SETTLING IN

President Vladimir Putin's decision this week to expand the size of his military offered further evidence for a conviction taking hold in both Russia and Ukraine: The two sides are settling in for the long haul in a war that could last another year, or longer.

Putin, secure in his power and having silenced dissent, appears to have little incentive to stop the war, which he has now waged for more than six months without declaring a nationwide draft that could have provoked domestic discontent.

Zelenskyy, warning his nation Friday that the coming winter would be "the most difficult in our history," is being bolstered by a largely unified West and a defiant populace in his insistence that there will be no compromise with an invading army.

The conflict has settled into a war of attrition, with little movement along the front line in recent weeks, even as Zelenskyy and Putin face growing political pressure to show results on the battlefield.

Ukraine has held off from mounting a large-scale counteroffensive despite claiming for months that one was coming, and Russia has avoided sharply escalating its assault despite warning that it would retaliate against Ukrainian attacks in the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea.

"Expectations that this will end by Christmas or that this will end by next spring" are misguided, said Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst who runs the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a privately-owned think tank in Moscow.

Ukraine, benefiting from a continuing flow of Western weapons such as the $3 billion package that President Joe Biden pledged this week, has the resources and morale to continue to resist the Russian assault. Russia, fighting the war at peacetime strength without mass call-ups of military-age men, appears to have the resources to keep waging a brutal war of attrition -- but not to mount a decisive new offensive.

The largely static period on the battlefield coincides with increasing expectations -- fueled by Ukraine itself -- that Ukraine's military will mount some kind of significant offensive, to show that it can make good use of Western-provided weapons and reassure allies that the economic sacrifices they are making will pay off.

Putin, as well, faces domestic pressure from far-right nationalists who want stepped-up aggression in Ukraine, particularly after recent strikes on Crimea and the death of the ultranationalist commentator Daria Dugina in a car bombing last weekend. But the Russian leader, in control of the state media and the political system, is well-situated to ignore such calls, analysts say.

Instead, Putin insists that his forces are advancing in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region "step by step."

However, Russia has failed to capture a single major population center since early July. And for Putin, who justified the invasion by falsely claiming that Ukraine was committing a "genocide" of Russian speakers in the Donbas, anything short of full control of the region would be seen as a major defeat.

Putin's decree on Thursday raised the target number of active-duty Russian service members by 137,000, to 1.15 million.

In the Russian state media, the message that Russia could only be at the start of a long and existential war against the West -- now being fought, by proxy, in Ukraine -- is sounding with increasing clarity. It is a shift from the messaging six months ago, when Ukrainians were depicted as lacking the will to fight and eagerly awaiting Russian "liberation."

"We will have fewer Russian tourists in Europe, but the size of the Russian army will increase by 140,000 regular servicemen," Igor Korotchenko, the editor of a Russian military journal, said Thursday on a state television talk show. "I expect that this is just the beginning."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Byrne of The Associated Press and by Anton Troianovski of The New York Times.

People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



This composite of satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine soon but more shelling was reported in the area overnight Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)



FILE - A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on the other side in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



FILE - People look at a house which was destroyed after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)



FILE - A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. (AP Photo/File)



People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



FILE - Members of the United Nations Security Council conduct a procedural vote on whether to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the meeting on threats to international peace and security via video link, Aug. 24, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)



This composite of satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. A team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine soon but more shelling was reported in the area overnight Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)







A firefighter works to extinguish a fire Friday after a Russian attack damaged a building at a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine. (AP/Leo Correa)











