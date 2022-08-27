Wynne’s defense helps stop Marion

WYNNE -- Wynne forced four Marion turnovers and generated four more turnovers on downs to turn away the Patriots 21-10 on Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Senior fullback Cobey Davis provided timely runs, carrying 22 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.

"I think with a young team like this one, we had some success early on and we carried it on," Wynne Coach Van Paschal said. "We wanted to take what they gave us, which wasn't much, but we made the most of our chances."

Wynne scored first when the Yellowjackets drove 65 yards in eight plays after the opening kickoff.

Junior Cardarian Washington ran 8 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Marion marched 90 yards in 12 plays and had second and goal at the Wynne 5 when Allen Jones intercepted an Ashton Jones pass in the end zone.

The Pats took over at the Wynne 7 early in the second quarter when Antanius Tiggs blocked a Wynne punt, but Marion had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Ben Cherry to make the score 7-3.

Marion's special teams shined on the ensuing kickoff when JaKobe Smith recovered Cherry's sky kick. The Pats took their only lead at 10-7 when Jalen Smith ran 7 yards for a score on a draw play with 5:30 remaining in the first half.

Marion recovered a muffed Wynne snap on a punt at the Yellowjackets' 36 late in the second quarter, but an Alonzo Holmes interception and 51-yard return put Wynne at the Marion 23. The Yellowjackets scored four plays later when Davis ran in from 4 yards out for a 14-10 lead.

"I thought that was big to go in at the half ahead just for our mentality," Paschal said.

Wynne took control early in the third quarter when it drove 52 yards in nine plays, culminating when quarterback John Watson scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter for a 21-10 advantage.

Marion's last three drives ended in Wynne territory at the 17, the 2 and the 29 on a turnover on downs, a lost fumble and an interception.

"Give credit to our defense for making the plays at the right time," Paschal said. "Marion is a talented team, and watching them last week against Maumelle we knew we'd struggle to stop them. We just made the plays when we needed to."