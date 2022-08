YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 47, BAPTIST PREP 18

Malachi Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns to lead Yellville-Summit (1-0) to a road win over Baptist Prep (1-0) in Little Rock.

Ryan Brent gained 80 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries and Dane Spoon caught 3 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns for Yellville-Summit.