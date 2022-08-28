A preseason prognostication of the postseason

This is the annual postseason prediction of the top 25 made in the preseason.

Another way to put that is yours truly has dusted off the crystal ball and is predicting how the final College Football Playoff rankings will look.

Without further ado:

1. Alabama As the No. 1 seed the Crimson Tide knock off Michigan in the Atlanta semifinal game and nine days later shocks the Buckeyes, passing for 385 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 42-28 win.

2. Ohio State The Buckeyes defeat Georgia and declare themselves ready to be SEC champions, only they seem to somehow underestimate Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

3. Michigan The Wolverines finish 12-2 with losses only to the top ranked teams.

4. Georgia The Bulldogs have a great season, 11-3, but it is slightly disappointing for the defending national champs.

5. Clemson Grumbling about the selection committee picking two teams from the power two -- the SEC and Big Ten -- the Tigers, winners of the ACC, vow to be better.

6. Florida Showing more discipline, the Gators are the surprise team of the nation and jump into the top 10 after giving Georgia its only regular-season loss.

7. Utah Still doesn't carry a lot of weight to win the Pac-12, but the Utes do anyway.

8. Oklahoma Brent Venables proves he should have been a head coach 10 years ago as there is no dropoff for the Sooners.

9. Notre Dame The Fighting Irish dedicate the season to making Brian Kelly sorry he left them for LSU. He probably is.

10. Arkansas With an improved defense and zone blocking for a very good running game, the Hogs get 10 wins and another major bowl.

11. Oklahoma State Narrow wins over Kansas and Arizona State, combined with losses at Baylor and Oklahoma, hurt the Pokes in the final poll.

12. Oregon The Ducks are second-best in a league losing its luster.

13. N.C. State Soft nonconference schedule hurts the Wolfpack's power rating.

14. Ole Miss After 4-0 start, the Rebels go 4-4 but win the Egg Bowl. Having five starters back on defense doesn't scream improvement in stopping teams.

15. Miami Losses to Clemson and North Carolina hurt more than not playing North Carolina State.

16. Wisconsin Winners of the Big Ten's Least Division.

17. Wake Forest Improving off a 11-3 season is Mission Impossible for the Demon Deacons, who were so good Texas A&M cancelled their bowl game with them.

18. Texas A&M At times, the Aggies are powerful on offense, and other times they can't seem to get it in gear. Their defense is good, but not good enough to finish above fourth in the SEC West.

19. Brigham Young Lots of hopes and expectations from a team that returned 20 starters but lost to Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl.

20. Kentucky Mark Stoops rebuilds his offense week by week, and the Wildcats finish in a bowl game.

21. Michigan State The Spartans are a solid football team but play in the Big Ten's Beast Division.

22. Cincinnati Luke Fickell will forever be known for taking his team to the playoffs last season, and he rebuilds the Bearcats to another good season.

23. Southern Cal Only because they are the famed USC and get wins in Pac-12.

24. Houston The Cougars were 12-2 last year and have the talent to repeat against one of the easier schedules in FBS football.

25. Tennessee Josh Heupel is proving himself to be an SEC coach and having eight starters back on offense, his forte, should help the Volunteers continue to recover from Jeremy Pruitt.