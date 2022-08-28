A retirement celebration in Jonesboro

Tuesday, I drove to Jonesboro in a bit of rain leaving Little Rock. It sprinkled off and on until Newport, and then the sun was shining. It was a great night to be outside in the demonstration garden at ASU celebrating with the Craighead County Master Gardeners





who were honoring Dr. Kim Pittcock on her recent retirement.





Kim and the MG’s had/have a very close relationship. She is a frequent speaker for them (and other MG groups), but also has been instrumental in working with them on the demonstration garden, supplying many of the annual plants for trialing. With her retirement, the projects future is in flux, with no replacement for Dr. Kim in the works. The huge teaching greenhouses are empty—all of the “mother” plants either sold or in Kim’s home greenhouse. They are all waiting to see what the future holds. Hopefully those in leadership roles will understand the importance of what has been done.

Kim worked hard during her tenure at ASU, and the demonstration garden (and the huge Farmer’s Market) are a testament to just some of the work she has done. To say her presence will be missed, is an understatement, but she is staying in Jonesboro, and will stay connected, in one way or another.

It was great catching up with so many of my MG friends and county agent Brannon. They had a wonderful turnout and a great picnic dinner. They gave Kim a large, engraved rock





for her personal garden.





I got to walk the gardens and see some amazing plants and reconnect with people I have missed seeing.





I won’t tell you all the plants I saw since several will be used for mystery plants this week. If you have not seen the ASU Demonstration Garden, you need to plan a visit. It is a large garden with a huge color border flanking the road. A rustic arbor welcomes you into the garden





with large shade beds





and sun beds. Picnic tables and a gazebo are sprinkled throughout the garden. The MGs trial new annuals and perennials each year and have some signature plants that they also grow for plant sales.





There was a lot of color and it could not have been better weather. It was hard to believe it was August in Arkansas --and there were NO mosquitoes. Two miracles in one night.