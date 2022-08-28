Alpine boss optimistic of ruling

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer remains confident that Oscar Piastri will drive for his team next season when the matter is decided by a Formula One board.

Alpine is in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri, who said he doesn't want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso. Piastri has been linked to the vacant McLaren slot for 2023. The matter will go before F1's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) this week.

"What we're doing to retain him is going to the CRB on Monday and we'll have the CRB decide which contract that Oscar signed takes precedence. Once we have that ruling we'll look forward and see how we go," Szafnauer said Saturday. "I've seen both sides of the argument and we're confident that Oscar signed with us back in November. There are certain things that need to be in the contract and I'm confident they are there."

The domino effect started at the Hungarian Grand Prix in late July.

First, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel announced he was retiring at the end of 2022, leaving his Aston Martin seat open. Then, the day after that race, Alonso stunned Alpine by announcing he was joining Aston Martin next year.

Alpine had offered the 41-year-old Alonso a one-year deal with an option for another year, but he accepted Aston Martin's longer offer.

Then, Alpine said late the next day it was promoting Piastri into Alonso's seat only for the 21-year-old Piastri to flatly refuse it on Twitter.

"I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year," Piastri tweeted at the time. "This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year."

That's not how Szafnauer sees it.

"His promise to us was to race with us if we put him in our car, so that's what we're pursuing," Szafnauer said. "Going to the CRB is the logical next step when you believe you have a valid contract with the driver and he signed something else."

If Piastri wins, though, Alpine will need to replace him: possibly with Daniel Ricciardo, who is splitting with McLaren at the end of this year.

But Szafnauer believes history could be on his side.

"This has happened in the past. I just happened to be there when it happened to Jenson Button, when he signed for Williams but BAR Honda rightfully took up their option on Jenson," he said. "Jenson really wanted to go to Williams, BAR Honda won at the CRB and then had a great relationship with Jenson culminating in a world championship (in 2009)."

Szafnauer said Piastri -- whose contract is through 2024 with an option at the end of '23 -- seemed happy when he was told he'd replace Alsonso.

"He happened to be in the simulator and I went and found him and he smiled and was thankful," Szafnauer said. "So we made the (press) release really quickly."

Alonso was a free agent when the move happened, meaning the two-time F1 champion was free to talk with Aston Martin and other teams.

Alpine's Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer addresses a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.


