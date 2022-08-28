Arkansas covid hospitalizations down by 10, to 315; intensive care patients fall by 8

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell to 315 on Saturday, according to numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health covid-19 dashboard.

Hospitalizations Saturday were down by 10 since Friday, when the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals reached its highest level since Aug. 18.

The previous Saturday, there were 294 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state.

The number of patients in intensive care with covid-19 continued to fall Saturday by eight, to 59. The number is down by double-digits since last Saturday, when there were 71 covid-positive intensive care patients.

The number of patients on ventilators in the state remained at 13 on Saturday. The number fell by five on Thursday and has remained consistent since then.

The number of patients on ventilators is also down by four since last Saturday's count.

Since March 2020, there have been 11,905 reported covid-19 deaths in the state. The number of reported deaths went up by 44 over the past week and 39 the week before. Arkansas reported 10 new covid-19 deaths Saturday.

The state on Saturday reported 903 new covid-19 cases, bringing the total recorded number of cases in the state since March 2020 to 929,156.

The number of new cases reported Saturday was down from Friday's count of 1,181 new cases and up from last Saturday's increase of 883. It's the first time since Monday when the number of daily new cases fell below 1,000.

The number of covid-19 cases considered active in the state rose Saturday to 11,498. The number of active cases increased by 395 since Friday and 117 since last Saturday's count.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily covid-19 cases Saturday was 925.

The state reported 6,477 new covid-19 cases during the past week and 6,505 cases the week before.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 905,505 recovered cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. This number increased by 6,298 during the past week and 6,655 the week before.

There were 1,659,209 people in the state who had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The number of fully vaccinated people increased by 1,774 since the previous week.

The state as of Saturday had administered booster shots to 821,772 people, with an additional 3,247 of the shots being reported since a week earlier.