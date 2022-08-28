Arts centers, museums offer fall classes to keep kids, adults busy learning





FAYETTEVILLE

TheatreSquared

477 W. Spring St.

777-7477; theatre2.org

Youth

Saturday Classes: Sept. 17-Nov. 19

Monday Classes: Sept. 12-Nov. 14

Ages 7-9: Acting, Saturdays, 10-11 a.m.; Improvisation, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon.

Ages 10-13: Improv, Mondays, 5-6 p.m.; Acting, Mondays, 6:05-7:05 p.m; Musical Theater, Mondays, 7:10-8:10 p.m.

Ages 14-18: Acting, Mondays, 5-6 p.m.; Musical Theater, Mondays, 6:05-7:05 p.m.; Improvisation, Mondays, 7:10-8:10 p.m.

Adults

Acting 1: Aug. 22-26, Monday-Friday 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Acting 2: Sept. 7, 9, 14 and 16; 7-9:30 p.m.

Improv 1: Aug. 29-Sept. 2, Monday-Friday 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Improv 2: Sept. 6, 8, 13 and 15, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Road

750-2620; bgozarks.org

Sept. 21 -- Monarchs & More, 6-7:30 p.m., $10 nonmember.

Sept. 22 -- Full Moon Forest Therapy, 6-7:30 p.m., $30 nonmember.

Oct. 2, 4, 16 & 18 -- Succulent Pumpkin Make & Take Workshops, times vary, $75 nonmember.

Oct. 11 -- Beekeeping 101, 6 p.m., $25 nonmember.

Oct. 25 -- Backyard Mushroom Growing Class, 6-7:30 p.m., $25 nonmember.

Nov. 2 -- Owl Anatomy & Physiology, 2-4 p.m., $25 nonmember.

Nov. 6 -- Worm Bin Make & Take Workshop, times vary, $95 nonmember.

Nov. 8 -- Full Moon "Forest Bathing," 4:30-6 p.m., $30 nonmember.

Nov. 15 -- Into the Microverse: A Look Into Soil & Compost Ecology, 6 p.m., $25 nonmember.

Nov. 27 & 29 -- Holiday Wreath Workshop, times vary, $65 nonmember.

Arts Live Theatre

818 N. Sang Ave.

521-4932; artslivetheatre.com

For ages 4-5 -- Peppa's Adventures, 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 27-Nov. 15, $80; Chicken Little and Friends, 4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 17, $80.

For ages 6-8 -- Princesses, Knights & Dragons, 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 26-Nov. 14, $120; Charlotte's Web, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, $120; Fancy Nancy Shenanigans Paris, 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 17, $120.

For ages 9-12 -- Zombie Mania, 5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 26-Nov. 14, $165; The Ministry of Magic Discovers, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, $150.

For ages 13-18 -- Podcast Theatre, 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 27-Nov. 15, $150.

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St.

571-2706; communitycreativecenter.org

The Community Creative Center will begin fall session six-week classes on Sept. 26. Enrollment is open now on the website at www.communitycreativecenter.org

In addition to pottery classes at all skill levels, clay handbuilding and Raku firing techniques, CCC will offer crochet, painting, live model figure drawing, leather working, acting and more and will host the Schmieding Senior Series, 17 different tw0-hour workshops free for seniors 62 and older that include pottery, painting, fabric dyeing and printmaking.

On Oct. 1 and 8, CCC will host the second "Pottery on the Patio" event with food trucks, live music, craft projects, a gallery open house and of course, pottery.

Call for more information.

Terra Studios

12103 Hazel Valley Road

643-3185; usingart.org

Terra Studios is currently hosting only private classes, available to groups. They include:

Pinch Pot -- Create a whimsical "holding dish," 30 minutes, 4-10 people. $10 per person.

Trollhead Nightlight -- Create a trollhead that is also a nightlight, 2 hours, 4-10 people. $35 per person.

Polymer Clay Creature -- Animals, fantasy creatures or cartoon characters, 90 minutes, 4-10 people. $30 per person.

Small Clay Bunny -- Create a rabbit, 1 hour, 4-10 people. $25 per person.

Clay Dog or Cat -- 1 hour, 4-10 people. $25 per person.

Big Mouth Clay Creature -- Create a weird and wacky creature with a big mouth to hold your trinkets, 1 hour, 4-10 people. $25 per person.

Clay Dragon -- 90 minutes, 4-10 people. $30 per person.

Clay Fairy House -- Create a magical fairy house to keep inside or out, 2 hours, 4-10 people. $60 per person.

Clay Birdhouse -- 2 hours, 4-10 people. $60 per person.

Dyed Silk Scarves -- 1 hour, 4-10 people. $30 per person.

BENTONVILLE

Trike Theatre

464-5084; triketheatre.org.

Class Spotlight -- Join the mysterious and spooky "Addams Family Musical." This is a 12-week class ending in a showcase for friends and family at the end-of-year Holiday Party on Dec. 15. The show will be "concert-style" with full singing and acting.

Fall Academy Classes

Price ranges from $90-$350 for ages 4-18

Creative Players: Pinocchio -- Tuesdays, 4-4:50 p.m., Sept. 6-Oct. 11. Grades PreK-K.

Storytellers: Pinocchio -- Tuesdays, 4-4:50 p.m., Sept. 6-Oct. 11. Grades 1-2.

Youth Production: Little Red Reboot -- Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 6-Dec. 6. Grades 3-6.

Teen Production: James and the Giant Peach -- Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 6-Dec. 6. Grades 7-12.

New Horizons -- Wednesdays, 10-10:50 a.m., Sept. 7-Sept. 28. All ages. This class is crafted specifically for students of neurodiversity. Contact mollie@triketheatre.org for more info.

What Happens in Neverland Stays in Neverland -- Film Class, Thursdays, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 8-Dec. 8. Grades 3-8.

Cabaret: The Addams Family Musical -- Mondays, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 12-Dec. 15. Grades 3-8.

Creative Players: Circus Under The Stars -- Tuesdays, 4-4:50 p.m., Oct. 25-Dec. 6. Grades PreK-K.

Storytellers: Circus Under The Stars -- Tuesdays, 4-4:50 p.m., Oct. 25-Dec. 6. Grades 1-2.

Tech Theatre: Costume Design -- Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 27-Nov. 17. Grades 6-12.

Thanksgiving Break Camp -- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Grades 3-8.

Scott Family Amazeum

1009 Museum Way

696-9280; amazeum.org

Camps

Ages 6-11: Lights, Camera, Science, exploring the science of animation, story design, and the power of sound effects, Nov. 21; Splash of Science, experiments with water, Nov. 22.

Pre-Teen Series

Ages 10-14: Laser Cutting, 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Dream It! Design It! 3D Print It!, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16.

Homeschool

Game On: Investigate how science, numbers, and creative thinking are used to develop amazing and challenging games, Aug. 31.

Homeschool Adventures: Four-week child drop-off programs Amazing Anatomy, Sept. 14, 21 & 28 or Sept. 15, 22 & 29; Master Builders, Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 or Oct. 6, 13, 20 & 27; It's a Small World, Nov. 2, 9 & 16 or Nov. 3, 10 & 17.

Early Learners

Partners in Play: A drop-in program included in daily admission and Amazeum membership, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays-Saturdays, Studio Grow.

Little Tinkerers: A Family workshop for children 3-6 years old and one adult caregiver, Squishy Clay Play, Aug 13; Tool School, Sept 10; Build. Test. Fix, Oct 8; Take it Apart, Nov 12.

Scouts

Workshops will engage Scouts in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) related activities designed specifically for Girl and Cub Scouts. Advanced registration and payment required. https://www.amazeum.org/programs/

ROGERS

Rogers Historical Museum

313 S. Second St.

621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org

The Rogers Historical Museum presents "Creation Station: Thaumatropes" on Sept. 10.

In the mid-1800s, while America was embroiled in a Civil War, the thaumatrope arose as a premier wonderment to amuse and delight people everywhere. This Victorian era toy, made from a disk with a picture on each side and attached to two pieces of string, captivated children and adults alike with its simple design and spinning optical illusions.

Want to know more? Join in from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at the Creation Station where educators of the Rogers Historical Museum will teach children of all ages how to re-create this fascinating "wonder turner" and show what entertainment was like in a world before video games, cell phones and electronics. Make your own thaumatrope to take home, then visit the exhibit "Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" to learn about life during the Civil War.

BELLA VISTA

Bella Vista Historical Museum

1885 Bella Vista Way

855-2335; bellavistamuseum.org

Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival to be held on the museum grounds on Oct. 14-15 as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (www.bellavistamuseum.org), or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 381-8546. The spaces are 12-feet by 12-feet at $75 for both days. Vendors will need to provide their own tables, tent or canopy and will be permitted to stay overnight in their vehicles on the museum grounds if they wish to do so.

The museum, Settler's Cabin, and gift shop will be open to visitors all day both days.

SPRINGDALE

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

118 W. Johnson Ave.

750-8165; shilohmuseum.org

44th annual Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10. The quilt fair returns to the Shiloh Museum grounds with live music, a food truck and antique toys for kids to play with. Viewers' Choice prizes will be awarded for both new and antique quilt categories. More details about the event and registration for quilt exhibitors can be found at shilohmuseum.org/ozark-quilt-fair/

Finding Miss Brady -- 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, in person and virtual with Dr. Rebecca Howard. In 1896, a woman who would become Tontitown's first school teacher graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Rock. In an era when most Arkansas women pursued a life in the home, Miss Brady created an independent life for herself, becoming a well-traveled, bilingual educator who lived and taught in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Arizona. This presentation is derived from Howard's essay that earned her the 2019 Susie Pryor Award. Howard is a professor of history at Lone Star College in Houston, Texas. Visit the Events page on ShilohMuseum.org to register for a live, online viewing of the presentation. Both live and online presentations are free.

Fibers to Fabric -- Noon to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Formerly called Sheep to Shawl, the event gives visitors a chance to explore a fair-like environment of historic and modern-day fabric producers. Historians and artisans will be on the grounds demonstrating their trades, including sheep shearing, spinning, weaving, and much more. Free.

The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave.

756-8090; thejonescenter.net

Explore Cheese: Demo, Tasting & Wine Pairing -- 6 p.m. Sept. 9. The Jones Center's new culinary series, "The Tasting Table," will kick off with its first event hosted by Jessica Keahey of Sweet Freedom Cheese with a special pairing of red and white wines selected by Kim Crawford, president & CEO of Natural State Distributing. Tickets and more info at https://www.thejonescenter.net/tasting-table.

Social Dance Class -- 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11. Learn popular ballroom and Latin dance with instructor Aura Figueroa. Ages 16 & older. Students may sign up solo or with a partner. Cost is $40 per person. Register at thejonescenter.net/social-dance.

Adult Ballet Class -- 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 19. Ages 18 and older, all experience levels, with instructor Janet Allured. Cost is $40 per person. Register at thejonescenter.net/ballet.

Ninja Class for Kids -- Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 3; 4:30 p.m. ages 5-8, 5:30 p.m. ages 9-12. A combination of obstacle training, gymnastics and freestyle movement. Register at thejonescenter.net/ninja-course.

Runway Bike Park Anniversary -- Runway Bike Park is partnering with Pedal It Forward NWA and Buddy Pegs to host a day of free cycling events and activities for the community Oct. 8. Visit thejonescenter.net/bike-park-party.

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience -- Through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop, 614 E. Emma Ave. The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience is a STEM-based, highly immersive exhibition where all ages can conquer real-world challenges with critical problem-solving and hilarious, full-body play, presented in English and Spanish with Marshallese translations available. Tickets available online or at the door during operating hours. More at thejonescenter.net/special-exhibitions.

