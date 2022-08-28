OPINION | ON BOOKS: Author really gets Arkansas

Small towns can be desperate places, especially in an age of late-stage capitalism, when box stores and franchise restaurants and streaming services and crystal meth and Oxycontin have succeeded in homogenizing everywhere into nowhere.

When you can look at a hand-held screen and see adventures in alternate glamour, it’s hard to take the ordinariness of the places and faces at hand. And if you’re a kid — particularly a kid not cut out for the football team or cheer squad — you might hunger to get out and away, into whatever fresh horror awaits, as long as it’s urban and promises connection with members of your own tribe.

Kelly J. Ford, one of those exceptional Arkansans who achieved, in Charles Portis’ memorable phrase, “escape velocity,” now lives in Vermont, not far from Boston, with her wife and her cat. She’s the author of the highly regarded 2017 mystery novel “Cottonmouths,” which I have not read and “Real Bad Things,” which I have.

SET IN ‘ARKANSAS’

“Real Bad Things” (Thomas & Mercer, $15.95 trade paperback) which will be officially published on Thusday, is set in the fictional Arkansas river towns of Maud and Maud Bottoms, which I imagine somewhat — perhaps only geographically — are analogous to Russellville and Dardanelle.

In Ford’s invented world, Maud — often referred to as “Maud Proper” — is the somewhat tonier and respectable town, while Maud Bottoms is the across-the-tracks (across the river, in this case) repository of dreary trailer parks and slipping-down convenience store/gas stations. If you’re looking to buy drugs or sex, you cross the river and cruise the Bottoms.

(One might imagine Maud is located not far from Denton, the setting of Eli Cranor’s remarkable thriller “Don’t Know Tough,” published earlier this year. To point out that Cranor’s column appears elsewhere in this section might seem small town-ish in itself, but I happened to read these novels back-to-back and appreciated how they seemed in conversation with each other. Just a thought for book clubs.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ford grew up in Fort Smith, a real place the fictional characters in “Real Bad Things” go when they want to eat in a restaurant surrounded by strangers or see a movie at a mall cinema. I don’t know anything about her personal story beyond what you can glean from book-jacket blurbs, news releases and online interviews, but can imagine how it must have been for a gay teenager growing up in the dim gray netherlands of America.

Fort Smith is not quite a full-fledged city, though it has industrial parks and immigrants and a certain diversity of manner and opinion. But then, at some point, Ford moved to the country, into the woods where churches dominated the insulated lives of their congregants. She didn’t fit in at first, though she says she remembers her high school days fondly. Which is easy to say when you’re one of the ones who got out, who found a way to live the life you always believed you were meant to live.

She comes back once a year or so. (The full Portis quote: “A lot of people leave Arkansas and most of them come back sooner or later. They can’t quite achieve escape velocity.”)

ABOUT MOONEY

Jane Mooney got out of Maud Bottoms too. Before she left, when she was 17 years old, she confessed to the murder of her stepfather, an abusive little man named Warren. Had she said nothing, most people would have assumed Warren had simply disappeared, that he had run off from whatever responsibilities he’d accrued. Maybe he’d drowned in the river, by accident or from shame. Nobody would have cared.

But Jane’s confession was inconvenient. It caused a general fuss for a while, and deepened the rift between Jane and her mother, Diane. It scandalized the town and her high school classmates who regarded her as a weird but mousy girl. It exploded her small circle of intimates.

And when a half-hearted investigation didn’t turn up a body or any other evidence, they let her go. She ran to Boston.

Now, 25 years later, a flood has kicked up a body, probably Warren’s. So Jane comes back to Arkansas, to turn herself in once again and face whatever punishment the state doles out. As sometimes happens with family, she ends up at her estranged mother’s trailer, sleeping on her couch. She tentatively begins to reconnect with old friends, including old girlfriend Georgia Lee, now married with children and a nascent (if decidedly) political career.

Somewhat predictably, there’s a new young detective in charge of the investigation who isn’t quite willing to accept Jane’s confession at face value. Maybe she’s protecting someone — is it perhaps her younger brother, who grew up to be a mixed martial arts fighter and local celebrity?

TENDER CHARACTERS

The book’s serviceable plot is the least interesting thing about “Real Bad Things.” Ford is a professional; she understands the expectations for a mystery and the limits to which the genre’s conventions can be subverted without alienating the audience.

But what’s good about the novel is how differentiated and tenderly drawn most of the characters seem. Ford manages to avoid caricature while capturing the cruel psychology of small-townedness, the petty pride that devolves from Friday night under-the-lights glory and the intractable feeling of inferiority that infects the left behind.

She gets the push-pull dynamics of toxic families, the sparkling squalor of Sonic wrappers and Styrofoam in a creek bed, and the loneliness of the different as they lie awake in narrow beds, staring through the ceiling to untouchable galaxies they’ll never know.

In a word, she gets Arkansas, and, as we might expect in a book of this sort, her depiction of her home state is not entirely one of which Arkansas Tourism would approve. But neither is it devoid of sympathy or love.

