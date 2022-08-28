Baez, Detroit torpedo Keuchel’s Rangers debut

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Javier Baez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run home run against Dallas Keuchel, helping the Detroit Tigers pound the Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night.

Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run home run during Detroit's three-run ninth.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. Six days after tossing five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first big league start since May 18, the left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia extended his hitting streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors and longest in the American League this season. Garcia singled in the sixth and led off the ninth with his 21st home run.

Keuchel (2-8) allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old left-hander and former University of Arkansas pitcher struck out one and walked one while throwing 69 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

The Rangers signed Keuchel to a minor league contract July 25, and the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock before joining their big league team this weekend. He made starts earlier this season for the Chicago White Sox and Arizona before getting released by both teams.

ANGELS 2, BLUE JAYS 0 Shohei Ohtani (11-8) struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping Los Angeles beat Toronto.

ATHLETICS 3, YANKEES 2 (11) Shea Langeliers scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the 11th inning to Oakland a victory over New York.

ORIOLES 3, ASTROS 1 Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer (6-4) pitched into the eighth inning, leading Baltimore to a win over Houston.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 1 Rich Hill (6-5) struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and Boston beat Tampa Bay for a rare series win against another AL East team.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0 Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run home run, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat Chicago. After Woodruff and Chicago's Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7).

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 5 Corey Dickerson tied the score with an infield single and Tyler O'Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.

MARLINS 2, DODGERS 1 Sandy Alcantara (12-6) bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as Miami beat Los Angeles.

METS 3, ROCKIES 0 Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff home run and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as first-place New York won its third in a row.

PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 0 Kyle Gibson (9-5) pitched seven strong innings and Philadelphia got its sixth consecutive victory. Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 2 TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the sixth inning, Colin Moran also went deep in his return to the majors and Cincinnati beat Washington.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 10, WHITE SOX 5 Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games.

PADRES 4, ROYALS 3 Wil Myers hit a two-run home run against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and San Diego beat Kansas City.

TWINS 3, GIANTS 2 (10) Gilberto Celestino drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to give Minnesota a victory over San Francisco.

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Mike Ford, left, tosses a fielded grounder off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays Raimel Tapia to pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

