Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Colby C. Butler, 3992 Mountain Crest Circle, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tanya Jane McClain, 14901 Congo Ferndale, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 7.
AMITY Amber Boyett, 450 Calvin Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joshua Boyett, 450 Calvin Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
BANKS Paula Clark, 159 Bradley 376 Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Steven P. Allen, 23 McHue Road, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Samuel Polk Davis Jr., 1 Portsbury Lane, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brandy Lynn Loftin, 6 Barlby Lane, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
William Robert Barrier, 36 Melanie Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amber Elizabeth Barrier, 36 Melanie Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Jeffery William Stechman, 3025 Maggie Drive, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michelle Lynne Stechman, 3025 Maggie Drive, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ryan Lamb, 821 Church St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sam Singh Young, 3118 Maggie Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nicholas Burton, 8676 MI Lane, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amber Burton, 8676 MI Lane, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Patrick Stephens, 6303 Southwest Rush Blvd., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rose Stephens, 6303 Southwest Rush Blvd., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Eddie Arwood, 790 County Road 306, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONO April Wright, 945 CR 111, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRYANT David Anthony Williams, 3448 Garden Club Drive, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Kelli M. McHughes, 209 S. Pine St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Pearlie Ann Livingston, 1169 Ouachita 67, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kevin Clark Frisbie, 1010 Austin St., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Jared Matthew Dilley, 2 Attawa Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHERRY VALLEY Jeffrey Allen Clanton, 3636 Ark. 42, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shannon Kathleen Clanton, 3636 Ark. 42, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Betsey Helton, 201 Ark. 286 East, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
John Royce Wallis, 315 Radcliffe Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Aaron D. Wallis, 315 Radcliffe Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Paula A. Yates, 16 Kellee Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
DALLAS Nicky Khounehak, 14332 Montfort Drive, Apt. 13307, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
DONALDSON John Lawrence, 38701 U.S. 67, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Latasha Jenise Williams, 301 S. Bradley Ave., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Howard Jacob Skinner, 709 W. Fifth Drive, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
William Wesley Webb III, 1331 N. Washington Ave., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Richelle Janece Webb, 1331 N. Washington Ave., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
James Lloyd Wisinger III, 146 N. Broadway Blvd., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristi Lyn Wisinger, 146 N. Broadway Blvd., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Gregory Lee Nesser, 14775 Trammel Mountain Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Robin Nesser, 14775 Trammel Mountain Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Amanda N. Sudduth, 4096 N. Sunflower Circle, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nicole Nichele McEntire, 2130 N. Chestnut Ave., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
William E. Hynes, 2950 N. John Wayne Drive, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
FLORAL Joshua Green, 3200 Floral Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Rekesha Sledge, 1011 N. Charlotte St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Derek Ronald Tidwell, 5400 Hardscrabble Way, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dawn Dayle Hines, 1406 Willowbrook Circle, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
George Ewell Barham, 9412 Gary St., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Ralph Hall, P.O. Box 871, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shirley Hall, P.O. Box 871, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Zachary Clevenger, 15A Fifth St., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAZEN Jeremy Murphy, 1104 E. Madison, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Megan Elizabeth Myers, 1165 Akers Road, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Wade Ellery Page, 160 Morphew Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kay Dee Page, 160 Morphew Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Erica L Williams, 204 Stonehurst, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Angela Ireland, 1313 Southeastern Ave., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ethel S Carter, 604 Hill St., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Karen Phillips, 402 Kiersen Lane, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Callan Romine, 1090 County Road 730, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anthony Louis Yates, 218 David Cove, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Letha Smith, 332 Willow Pointe Court, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
LEPANTO Hayden Barnes Tucker, 110 Will Henry Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Quentin Hill, 4 Merion Court, Apt. 206, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenneth D. Brown, 1108 Giles St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Prisca Madison, 2708 S. Chester St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robin D. Holt, 1726 E. Second St., Apt. E206, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Whitney Nelson, 7324 Grace Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cassandra Rochelle Greer, 4414 West Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donnamaria Beranek, 64 Hill Lane, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Richard Sims, 1324 Reservior Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Donie Sims, 1324 Reservior Road, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Alan Flores Torres, 2519 Willow Springs Road, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra D. Mitchell, 5800 W. 59th St., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michelle L. DuVall, 17008 Quail Run, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Desiree Furlow, 8900 Morris Manor Drive, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Barbara J. Montgomery, 9 Janmar Drive, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alycia A. Wright-Grant, 6309 Senate Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sharron D. Kelly, 6424 Elmore Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Victor Williams, 11 Hickory Pointe Cove, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 11.
Katherine Ashley Mooney, 1400 Old Forge Drive, No. 709, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Garcin, 1400 Old Forge Drive, No. 709, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karen Lynette May, 18 Rosemont Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
William E. Hargro, 8011 Brandon St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shantrecia Hill, 1866 Dennison St., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ira M. Phillips, 5 Covewood Circle, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
LONDON Marvin Whorton, P.O. Box 48, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sarah Whorton, P.O. Box 48, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Andrew Lewis, 4 E. Orchard Cove, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Thomas Bruce Stough Jr., 301 Judge Smith, Apt. 5, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Wanda Sue Stough, 301 Judge Smith, Apt. 5, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG Michale Reddin Sims, 11,009 Crestwood Way, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
N. LITTLE ROCK Dustin Grimes, 4937 Pike Ave., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
NEW EDINBURG Kimberly D. Russell, 112 Ark. 189 North, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Tammie Williams, 2110 Fendley Drive, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brenda G. Brewer, 6501 Navajo Trail, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Hiawatha Lewis, 822 N. C St., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Deloris Lewis, 822 N. C St., Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brecie J. Beasley, 5019 Division St., Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Perfect Imperfections Paint & Body Collision, 4823 Rixie Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Temeaker Lewis-Smith, 4607 Lynn Lane, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pamela A. Doaks, 12408 Vernonia Drive, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 7.
OZARK Troy Joseph Noble, 1202 S. Ark. 23, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Whitney Lynne Noble, 1202 S. Ark. 23, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
PANGBURN Blaine Kalb, P.O. Box 592, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Randall Gregg Merimon, 911 W. Thompson, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Debbie L. Morrow, 400 S. 33½ St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE James Harvey Devolld, 505 E. Briarwood, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Susan Mechelle Devolld, 505 E. Briarwood, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Shane Bollman, 327 W. Orr St., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Heather Bollman, 327 W. Orr St., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF David Michael Grimes, 8115 President Circle, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Elizabeth Harris, 1900 S. Oak St., Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Morcie Hawkins, 3301 Ridge Way Road, Apt. H2, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 7.
POYEN Archie H. McCoy, 714 W. Sixth St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Barbara L. McCoy, 714 W. Sixth St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
PRATTSVILLE Lois Lorraine Kendall, 1727 Grant 47, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Jonathan D. Spradlin, 28 Sports Complex, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angelica Rose Spradlin, 28 Sports Complex, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Bruce Eldred Chase, P.O. Box 632, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Charlotte Kae Chase, P.O. Box 632, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Mid South Recycling Inc., P.O. Box 1233, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 11.
SHERWOOD Phyllis Rivers, 609 Sherer Drive, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Alexious Washington, 10401 Brockington Road, Apt. 1327, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Blake Evans, 617 Colynwood Drive, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Jeffrey Treymane Davidson, 5309 Overcrest Ave, Unit A, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kathryn Kay Rice, 4948 Indian Oaks Trail, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dorcas Ann Johnson, 5018 Bob Mills Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Winfred Stephen, 2996 Beech Ave., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kathrine J. Stephen, 2996 Beech Ave., Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Elijio Morales, 1209 S. Lowe St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Morales, 1209 S. Lowe St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Covarseea Hudson, 1011 E. 14th, Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Courtney Phillips, 1812 Laurel, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Johnathan D. Askew, 2982 MC 15, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ashley Nichole Askew, 2982 MC 15, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Harold Kirby, 2700 Woodland, No. 415, Aug. 24, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRASKWOOD Robyn Paige Stacks, 121 Main St., Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Larry Scott Mangrum, 6306 Wray Lane, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Kelly Garland Rogers, 3140 Bushong Lane, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Charlene C. Duvall, 1450 Wood Hills Road, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Gregory Scott Phillips II, 1033 Plantersville Road, Aug. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
WYNNE David Hydrick, 10 CR 382, Aug. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.