Birth Announcements

Today at 2:29 a.m.

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 16

Aaron and Samantha Armstrong, North Little Rock, son.

Cameryn Miller and Justin Archer, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 19

Kane and Emily Stanberry, Camden, son.

Aug. 20

Michelle Woods, Perryville, son.

Aug. 23

Judd and Moira Moore, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 8

LaTanya Otis and Davon Phipps, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 15

Daniel and Katelynn Loftis, England, daughter.

Aug. 16

Kalie Swanson and Jarvis Garner, Maumelle, son.

Aug. 20

Sydney Bomar and Stephen Harris, Little Rock, son.

