Bonner takes over in Utah State win

LOGAN, Utah -- Logan Bonner threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. added 161 yards rushing and Utah State defeated Connecticut 31-20 in a season-opener on Saturday.

Trailing 14-7 late in the second quarter, Utah State scored 17 points in the final 3:42 to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Robert Briggs scored on a 23-yard run, Bonner connected with Justin McGriff for a 14-yard score and Connor Coles hit a 45-yard field goal.

Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 47 and 54 yards to draw UConn within 24-20 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner led a 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 11-yard TD pass to Brian Cobbs. A diving interception by Ike Larsen on UConn's next possession helped seal the win.

Connecticut, playing its first game under Coach Jim Mora after going 1-11 last season, took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Nathan Carter rushed for 110 yards on six carries in the period but his fumble in the second quarter led to Utah State's first touchdown. He finished the half with nine carries for 130 yards and 20 for 190 for the game.

Bonner, a former Arkansas State University quarterback, finished 20-of-29 passing for 281 yards. Tyler's 161 yards came on 33 carries for Utah State.

The Aggies improved to 13-1 in their last 14 home openers.

WESTERN KENTUCKY 38,

AUSTIN PEAY 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay.

Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a fumble near midfield after Corley's third touchdown catch and Reed quickly found All-American candidate Daewood Davis deep over the middle for a 48-yard score and a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Reed, who transferred from West Florida, the team he led to the 2019 Division II national championship, completed 19 of 33 passes for 276 yards.

Davis caught six passes for 124 yards and Corley had five receptions for 61 yards.

UNLV 52, IDAHO STATE 21

LAS VEGAS -- Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, UNLV scored 35 points in the second quarter and the Rebels defeated Idaho State.

Brumfield completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards with a QB rating of 256.4.

Ricky White scored two first-half receiving touchdowns and his 182 receiving yards in the first half were the 11th highest single-game total in UNLV history.

Brumfield and White hooked up for a 72-yard UNLV score in the second quarter. The pair sat out the second half.

UNLV finished with 552 total yards -- 405 passing.

JACKSONVILLE STATE 42,

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Quarterback Zion Webb ran for three scores, Jacksonville State scored five unanswered touchdowns and the Gamecocks rallied to a victory over Stephen F. Austin.

The game was delayed by lightning with a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and did not resume, making a winner of Rich Rodriguez in his debut as Gamecocks coach.

Webb completed 9 of 15 passes for 160 yards to go with 59 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Anwar Lewis carried 12 times for 100 yards.

Trae Self completed 15 of 30 passes for 136 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Gipson, a consensus FCS preseason All-American, caught six passes for 70 yards.