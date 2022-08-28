The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 8 Terrace Dr., residential, Mikel Leslie, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $2,000.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Kiara Gilbert, 12 a.m. Aug. 18, property valued at $500.

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Dr. Fix It, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18, property value unknown.

• 925 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Big Red, 1:22 a.m. Aug, 21, property valued at $281.

• 4613 W. 23rd St., residential, Society, 5:58 a.m. Aug. 25, property value unknown.

72205

• 10220 W. Markham St., commercial, Markham Street Dental, 4:29 a.m. Aug. 21, property value unknown.

• 101 N. Van Buren St., commercial, Exxon, 6 a.m. Aug. 21, property value unknown.

• 4219 B St., residential, Thomas Williams, 12 a.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $251.

• 320 S. University Ave., commercial, Xfinity, 3:34 a.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $900.

72206

• 2714 Bishop St., residential, Michael Lewis, 3:45 p.m. Aug, 18, property value unknown.

• 6503 Heather Lane, residential, Roseshell Hamilton, 12 a.m. Aug. 25, property value unknown.

72209

• 2715 W. 65th St., commercial, Valero, 5:05 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $700.

72103

• 7501 Mabelvale CTF, commercial, Dollar General, 12:05 a.m. Aug. 18, property valued at $702.

72211

• 109 Markham Park Dr., commercial, Goodwill, 12 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $1,400.

72212

• 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Cabbage Rose, 8 p.m. Aug. 20, property valued at $362.

72223

• 23800 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Murphy Express, 12 a.m. Aug. 20, property valued at $500.

72227

• 7600 Cantrell Road, commercial, Exxon Doublebees, 5:23 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 600 W. 18th St., residential, Andrew Vaughn Jr., 6:30 a.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $300.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Lamone Wilkins, 4:22 p.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $320.

• 1815 N. Moss St., residential, Shalonda Holmes, 5:40 a.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $570.

• 1700 N. Locust St., residential, Frederick Cleveland, 9 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $1,805.

72116

• 5100 Summertree Dr., residential, Barry Poindexter Jr., 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, property value unknown.

• 433 McCain Blvd., residential, Regina Jones, 11:51 a.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $170.

• 5051 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Jaylon Creal, 11 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $400.

• 4000 McCain Blvd., residential, Chasten Lewis, 12:31 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $550.

72117

• 7800 Industry Dr., commercial, Aristotle Broad Band, 10:37 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $2,100.

72118

• 3500 Cooks Landing Road, residential, Peggy Basham, 4:20 p.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $225.

• 2515 Bay Oaks Dr., residential, Autumn Meyer, 4:30 p.m. Aug., 16, property valued at $1,055.

• 2000 Parkway Dr., residential, Zaire Franklin, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18, property valued at $125.

• 809 W. 58th St., residential, Henry Walson, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 19, property valued at $800.