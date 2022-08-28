Business people

BANKING

Citizens Bank has promoted Kathryn Pannell to senior vice president, director of treasury management.

FINANCE

Sowell Management, a privately held Registered Investment Advisory firm has hired Jason Inglis, as chief revenue officer, a new position for the firm.

HEALTHCARE

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas has added seven new members to its 24-member board of directors. Joining the board are Mike Curtis, Laurice Hachem-Roberts, Ryan Harrington, Moneka Krouse, Nathan Smith, Stefan Sterns and Dick Trammel.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Kara Brown has been named the new assistant vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

