North Little Rock notebook: Businesses join library card effort

Businesses join library card effort

North Little Rock's library system is partnering with 27 local businesses in September as part of an effort to encourage more people to sign up for a library card.

Showing a library card to one of the participating businesses means a discount at a North Little Rock restaurant or store or place, according to the library system.

The promotion is timed with the month of September being "Library Card Sign Up Month," a national library holiday.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3dUUr5C.

Registration ends soon for Make48

Registration ends Wednesday for Make48, a 48-hour competition where teams are presented with a challenge and tasked to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a 1-minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges.

Each team can have two to four members. The team captain must be over the age of 18. The first-place team wins $2,000 and advances to the national competition in March 2023.

Besides team members, people are needed to help with the event as volunteers and as tool technicians.

The competition will be held Oct. 7-9 at The Innovation Hub in North Little Rock. More information is available at https://www.make48.com/northlittlerock.

Arkansas River cleanup day set

North Little Rock will hold the 2022 Great Arkansas River Cleanup from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Volunteers can meet at three locations: Burns Park boat ramp and River Road boat ramp in North Little Rock, and Murray Park boat ramp in Little Rock.

Signup forms for individuals and groups are available at www.knlrb.org and Facebook.com/KNLRB. More information, including what to bring, is available at those sites as well as by emailing green@knlrb.org or calling (501) 350-8775.