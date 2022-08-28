Club news featuring hiking club, music club and gardeners

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at Mermaids restaurant at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 1. The program will be given by Jessica Kowalski, director of the Arkansas Archeological Survey.

A live Zoom is available for the meeting, if you do not feel comfortable coming in person. Please email the club for the link.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1880 Bella Vista Way.

The program will be on "Jesse James, The Man, The Myth, and the Legend," presented by Jim Ervin of St. Louis.

Prior to the meeting there will be a showing of the 1939 movie "Jesse James," which starred Henry Fonda and Tyrone Power and was filmed in McDonald County, Mo. The film will be shown in the Cooper Room at the museum. The film begins at 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to bring some dinner to eat while viewing.

Information: dkphillips55@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Sept. 6 near Siloam Springs at City Lake Park and Wango Tango Trail. This is a 4.4 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Andante

Harpist Jane Powell will perform Sept. 6 at the Andante music club's September meeting. Lunch will be provided at noon with the concert to follow at 1 p.m. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. The topic is the migration of Monarch butterflies.

Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection's brunch will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be Sandy Moore on "My Sunflower Journey" and the special feature will be Ron East, "Woodworking Artisan."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Sept. 9. For reservations or cancellations, call Glenda at (479) 366-7562 or text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516 or email Marsha at golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Literacy

Ozark Literacy Council is holding Welcome Week and is looking for interested adults to join their clubs. During the meetings and community conversations, learners, volunteers and staff come together to learn from and get to know one another as they share skills and stories.

Clubs include the Chat and Knit Conversation Club, which meets from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 14; the Chat and Dance Club, which meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14; and the Communit-tea Conversations, which meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Information: ozarkliteracy.org or email info@ozarkliteracy.org.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently held its bimonthly dinner at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant in Fayetteville. The record turnout of members, spouses and guests enjoyed a social hour, a buffet dinner, and presentations from the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation, the chapter-supported representative to Girls' State of Arkansas this past summer, and Shiloh Museum's "Hollywood in the Ozarks." Chapter President Colonel Bob Crawford, U.S. Army (Retired), introduced 23 new members, spouses, and guests during the program.

The MOAA Chapter is open to active duty, former and retired officers and warrant officers of the U.S. Armed Forces from all components (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard as well as the Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). The chapter's community service projects include a veterans' scholarship program, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to more than 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, expanding the Fayetteville National Cemetery, sponsoring a representative at Girls' and Boys' State of Arkansas each year, and the nationally recognized mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC departments at the University of Arkansas.

Information: Email crawfordhogs@yahoo.com.

Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America members enjoy fellowship during a pre-dinner social hour during their bimonthly meeting at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant. (Courtesy photo)

