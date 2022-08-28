Sections
GARDEN PARTY

Dinner event to benefit Hunger Relief Alliance

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:59 a.m.
Chefs Shane Henderson and Brayen(dq) McFadden on 8/16/2022 at Party in the Garden held at Ben E. Keith in North Little Rock benefitting Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Colorful silk flowers and candles lining a walkway and beautiful white floral arrangements at dinner tables set the mood for Party in the Garden on Aug. 17.

The event held at Ben E. Keith Foods Mid-South in North Little Rock was hosted by the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The evening began with a reception with music by the duo Cliff and Susan. The dinner with wine pairings was prepared by chefs Brayan McFadden and Shane Henderson. The first course included grilled bread cheese with stone fruit followed by a pork roulade stuffed with pecans, local mushroom and herb stuffing. Dessert was Butterscotch Krimpets.

Money raised at the event will assist the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and North Little Rock School District with implementing Cooking Matters, a program of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance that teaches low-income families how to cook and shop for healthful foods on a budget.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

