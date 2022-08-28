Early interception doesn’t rattle Ridder

ATLANTA -- Desmond Ridder's first throw didn't go as planned.

He didn't let it bother him.

The unflappable rookie shook off an interception on his very first pass to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first home preseason win since 2016, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-12 Saturday.

"It was not the hottest start," Ridder said with a faint smile. "But you just play the next play ... no matter what happened on the last one."

Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale, with the Falcons (2-1) prevailing behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.

Playing into the fourth quarter, Ridder completed 14 of 25 passes for 185 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter.

Ridder also guided two impressive touchdown drives in the second half before calling it a day against the Jaguars (0-4).

On the very first play from scrimmage, Ridder threw an ill-advised pass down the middle that was picked off by Daniel Thomas. The Jaguars safety returned it 10 yards to the Atlanta 35, setting up James McCourt's 54-yard field goal.

The play began to fall apart when one Falcon went the wrong way and Ridder had a rusher in his face. He should have thrown it away. Instead, he showed his inexperience.

"Trying to be a hero," Smith said. "He let one mistake become two."

By the end of the game, Ridder had more than made up for it.

BRONCOS 23, VIKINGS 13

DENVER -- Baron Browning's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown after McTelvin Agim's strip-sack of Sean Mannion highlighted Denver's win over Minnesota.

Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion's grasp himself as he swept past him.

RAVENS 17,

COMMANDERS 15

BALTIMORE -- Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and Baltimore extended its record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a victory over Washington.

The Commanders (0-3) pulled within two with 5:31 remaining when Sam Howell threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Bonnafon. A two-point conversion pass was incomplete, helping preserve the streak, but Baltimore defensive back Kevon Seymour injured an ankle on the play. Teammate Zakoby McClain appeared to fall on Seymour's right leg.

It was in this preseason matchup last year that the Ravens (3-0) lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury. They seemed to avoid anything that serious this year -- although Poe, the team's mascot, was carted off at halftime. Baltimore also announced that defensive tackle Aaron Crawford went down with a groin problem.

COLTS 27, BUCS 10

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a field goal on his first and only series of the preseason and Indianapolis' backups rallied to beat the Buccaneers in the teams' preseason finale.

Brady looked sharp in the hurry-up offense, going 6 of 8 with 44 yards while converting one fourth down on an 11-play, 66-yard drive.

DOLPHINS 48, EAGLES 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and Miami set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating Philadelphia.

Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in Coach Mike McDaniel's system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.

BEARS 21, BROWNS 20

CLEVELAND -- Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading Chicago to a win over Cleveland, which got its first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Fields, who was sacked nine times -- 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett -- during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago's starters.

Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.

TITANS 26, CARDINALS 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Logan Woodside scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left and Tennessee wrapped up the preseason by rallying to beat Arizona.

Woodside's rally likely won't be enough to remain veteran Ryan Tannehill's backup despite helping the Titans (2-1) finish the preseason with a second consecutive home win. Woodside was 5 of 9 for 43 yards on his lone drive, but rookie Malik Willis turned in his best performance this preseason in his third start.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) tries to make the catch against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins (43) breaks up a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. (88) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)



Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Gerrit Prince (86) makes the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)



Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (42) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Benjie Franklin (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)



Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (99) prepares to sack Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) runs out of the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

