EDITORIAL: That time again

It may not be the most wonderful time of the year--we'll leave that title for the Christmas holidays--but for some of us, Friday night football in the fall is right up there among the best times of year.

High school football in Arkansas officially kicked off this past week, with communities across the state eager to strike up the band, the grills and all the ancillary pageantry, and teams eager to convert game plans into execution.

The rise of Bryant football has shifted the balance of power at the top in Class 7A from northwest to central. The Hornets are looking to claim their fifth straight state championship and are a solid bet to do so. El Dorado will defend its 6A state championship against the likes of former 5A powers Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, each forced to move up in class with the Arkansas Activity Association's new competitive equity rule.

PA won its 10th state title last year and is seeking its third straight. The rest of Class 5A may be glad to be rid of the Bruins, but defending Class 4A champ Joe T. Robinson moves up in class this fall as well. And so does defending 3A champ and perennial powerhouse Harding Academy. McCrory and Strong will defend 2A and 8-man titles, respectively, while Episcopal Collegiate moves back to 11-man ball after winning the 8-man big-school division title.

With fall slipping ever closer on the calendar, small towns from the Grand Prairie to the River Valley will be illuminated by stadium lights, a beacon for members of each community to gather. For some, those Friday night lights are more of a siren call.

We're pleased to welcome another round of this uniquely American institution. Here's to an injury-free season and successful campaigns. And Frito chili pie at Sylvan Hills home games.