Engagements

Kailyn-Marie Bostic, daughter of Marilyn and Kelvin Bostic of Little Rock, and Massun Collins, son of Janice and Jeffery Collins of Pine Bluff, are engaged to wed Sept. 3 at Christ Episcopal Church in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of the late Gertha Richard, the late Ernest Richard, and the late Mary and Thomas Bostic. She received her bachelor of arts degree in Psychology from Spelman College, her bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and her master's of public health in epidemiology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is a public health analyst.

He is the grandson of Josh Collins of Pine Bluff, the late Susie Mae Collins, the late Mary Sellers and the late James Witherspoon. He received his bachelor of business administration degree from Georgia State University and is a consultant.