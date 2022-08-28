Examining 2022-23 Hogs still reveals questions





FAYETTEVILLE -- As the University of Arkansas enters its final week of preparations before Saturday's season-opening game against No. 23 Cincinnati, several questions still remain about the Razorbacks and their prospects for a successful season.

Coming off a 9-4 season that included a return to respectability in the SEC, Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are taking aim at even bigger goals. But even with talented returners at several key positions as well as a crop of top-notch additions from the transfer portal, questions remain.

That said, here is a top 10 frequently asked questions on the preseason No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks:

10. Who will lead the Razorbacks in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns?

It's conceivable three different players could top the charts in these categories. Camp practices have shown Jefferson has good connections with wideouts Warren Thompson, Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers and Ketron Jackson and certainly with tight end Trey Knox, plus the backs. Haselwood was nursing an injury last week, so his status for the opener is still in question. He would be a logical choice to lead in some of these categories if he is healthy for 13 games.

Here's a prediction: Knox will lead in receptions, Thompson will top the club in receiving yards and Landers will lead in touchdown catches.

9. The Razorbacks had 24 sacks last season and opponents had 30. What will those statistics look like this fall?

Drew Sanders is an X-factor with his pass rush skills, so he could take over the team lead that Tre Williams had last season. The Razorbacks say they plan to blitz more, so we'll bump them up a notch and project 25 sacks. The prediction for opponents: 25.

8. Cam Little made 20 of 24 field goals and scored 106 points last season. What will those numbers look like for the sophomore?

Making 83.3% of your field-goal attempts in college, as a freshman, is an extraordinary achievement. Little's 106 points tied Alex Tejada (2009) for third place on the Hogs' single-season kick scoring chart. Coach Sam Pittman likes to say he thinks Little will make everything. His range has extended out to perhaps 56 yards, so there could be a few more long-distance tries. The guess here is 18 of 22 field goals and 51 of 51 on extra points for 105 points, which would rank fifth at Arkansas in a single season.

7. Will the Razorbacks have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since Rakeem Boyd ran for 1,133 yards in 2019?





No. Even though Raheim Sanders is slated to get the bulk of the tailback carries early on, it appears Dominique Johnson is rehabbing well and could be ready during the first few games. Plus, quarterback KJ Jefferson, last season's leading rusher with 664 yards, is sure to get his share of carries. Arkansas really profited from its running back by committee approach last season and while the load might not be distributed like in 2021, when four players rushed for 575-plus yards, there will be some sharing of the duties again. AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion factor in as well.

6. Who will lead the team in tackles?

Jalen Catalon could make a big push if he stays healthy, but the likely choice is for Bumper Pool to again lead the tackle chart after he racked up 125 last season. A more pertinent question is whether Pool will overtake Tony Bua for the school's all-time lead. Pool enters the season with 349 stops, 59 shy of Bua's 408. That's a good half a season for Pool if he stays healthy. Yes, it will be five full seasons for him to try to break the record, but hey, a record is a record. Bumper gets it done.

5. KJ Jefferson had 2,676 passing yards, 664 rushing yards, 21 touchdown passes and 6 rushing touchdowns in 2021? Will he meet or exceed those totals?

Having a deeper and more diverse receiving corps will enhance Jefferson's chances for pushing past the passing total. The estimate here is 2,850 passing yards, 575 rushing yards, 27 touchdown passes and 6 rushing touchdowns.

4. Will the Razorbacks upset a higher-ranked team or be upset by an underdog?

Yes and ... maybe?

We have enough intel on Sam Pittman teams to know that high-ranked opponents do not daunt his players. Cases in point: upsets of No. 15 Texas and No. 7 Texas A&M last year, and a one-touchdown loss at No. 2 Alabama. Pittman's teams have covered the spread like aces in two seasons. Top opportunities for another Razorback upset are against preseason No. 6 A&M again and, depending on how each team starts the season, against preseason No. 21 Ole Miss on Nov. 19.

On the flip side, the Razorbacks lost one game in 2021 in which they were favored, a 38-23 home setback against Auburn in which the Hogs were favored by 4.5 points. Upset alerts start early, against both Cincinnati and South Carolina the first couple of weeks.

3. Arkansas was 50th nationally in total defense (367.7 yards per game), 69th in rush defense (153.5 ypg), 41st in passing yards allowed (214.2 ypg) and 39th in scoring defense (22.9 points per game) last season. Will those stats and rankings go up or down this season?

Those numbers were dramatically better than the Razorbacks' rankings against an all-SEC schedule in 2020. With the carryover in coordinator Barry Odom's schemes, plus strong leadership, solid returning talent and impact newcomers, they should be in the same ballpark statistically against a rugged schedule. The difference is in the nonconference schedule, where the opponents are all expected to have explosive offenses. A projection: 55th in total defense (375.0 ypg), 73rd in rush defense (161.0 ypg), 38th in passing yards allowed (214.0 ypg) and 48th in scoring defense (24.5 ppg).

2. Arkansas was 27th nationally in total offense (441.7 ypg), seventh in rushing (227.8 ypg), 85th in passing (213.9 ypg) and 48th in scoring (30.9 ppg) a year ago. How will those numbers and ranks differ this fall?

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles says the stats don't matter to him, only the wins. But it's easier to recruit when your team is in the top 30 in total offense. KJ Jefferson is back at quarterback with a veteran line, a talented corps of tailbacks and a deeper-than-expected receiving corps. The numbers should go up.

Here's a take: 22nd in total offense (453.0 ypg), sixth in rushing (230.0 ypg), 72nd in passing (223.0 ypg) and 38th in scoring (33.4 ppg).

1. Will the Razorbacks duplicate or exceed their nine-win total from 2021?

Just look at the schedule. It's likely the Razorbacks will be underdogs in games against Texas A&M, Alabama, BYU and possibly the road game at Auburn. Beating Mississippi State a third straight year, on the road, will also be a chore.

Not that Coach Sam Pittman's club has backed away from challenges, as the Hogs have a fine record against the spread in two seasons under his watch.

We're going to put the Razorbacks' regular season record at 8-4, so to equal last year's win total, they will need to win a bowl game.









