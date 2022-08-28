Fall classes keep River Valley kids and adults busy learning

Arts On Main

415 Main St., Van Buren

474-7767; artsonmainvb.com

Free art classes for homeschoolers and afterschoolers ages 6-14 start Sept. 13 at three locations.

Mountainburg Public Library -- 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays. Register at 369-1600.

Arts on Main Creative U Studio -- 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Register at 474-7767.

Alma Public Library -- 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays. Register at 632-4140.

Fort Smith Museum of History

320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

783-7841

fortsmithmuseum.org

Ice Cream Social -- 1-3 p.m. Sept. 4, $2-$5 includes museum admission.

Western Arkansas Ballet

4701 Grand Ave.. Fort Smith

785-0152; waballet.org

Registration for 2022-23 dance classes is available online at www.waballet.org. Classes in ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and hip-hop for ages 3 through adult are offered and will begin Sept. 6.

Performance opportunities including those in "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty" are available for dancers ages 6 and older.

In person registration is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment by calling 785-0152.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

784-2787; fsram.org

Drop In & Draw -- With a live model, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Free; no registration required.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take art projects, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free; no registration required.

Paint & Sip With Petra -- Re-create works by the great masters, guided by Petra Radcliffe, once a month. 21 & older. $25-$35. Registration required.

RAM Sketch -- Draw or paint along with the instructor from the comfort of your own home via Zoom or Facebook, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Ages 10 & older. Free. Registration required.

Young Actors Guild

P.O. Box 771, Van Buren

weareyag.com

"Descendants, The Musical"

Performance dates: Oct. 26-29 at the King Opera House in Van Buren

Auditions: Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at YAG HQ. Open to ages 7-14.

Based on the popular Disney Channel original movie, "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters and hit songs from the films!

Stuck on the Isle of the Lost -- home of the most infamous villains who ever lived -- the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island ... until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: Should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Find out more at @weareyag on Facebook and Instagram or email Missy Gipson at hello@pilotarts.com.

Community School of the Arts

P.O. Box 11881, Fort Smith

434-2020; csafortsmith.org

Youth Dance

Grades K-2: Intro to Ballet, 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 12.

Grades 3-6: Musical Theatre Choreography, 5-6 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 12; Creative Movement & Dance, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 14-Nov. 16.

Grades 7-12: Musical Theatre Choreography, 6-7 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 12.

Youth Visual Art

Grades K-3: Explore the Artist in You, 4-5 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 5.

Grades 4-6: Explore the Artist in Your, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 5.

Youth Theatre

Grades 3-8: Homeschool Drama Theatre Games, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 8-Nov. 10.

Grades 7-12: Theatre Masterclasses in Improv, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Combos, 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Monologue, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Tap, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Grades 10-12: College Audition Prep, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays Oct. 1-29.

Youth Vocal Music

Grades 7-12: Teen Show Choir, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays Sept. 6-Dec. 2; Vocal Masterclass, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & Dec. 3

Youth Musical Theatre

Grades K-2: Seussical Kids, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays Aug. 24-Nov. 19.

Grades 3-6: Audition Prep ("Rudolph Jr."), 4-6 p.m. Aug. 23 & 25; "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr.," 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays Aug. 30-Dec. 10.

Grades 7-12: Audition Prep ("Footloose"), 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays Nov. 8-Dec. 6; "Footloose," 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 13-March 11.

Youth Music

Grades K-2: Intro to Piano, 1-1:45 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 1-Nov. 17; Intro to Suzuki Violin, 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 14-Nov. 16.

Grades 3-6: Intro to Piano, 1:45-2:45 p.m. Sept. 1-Nov. 17; Intro to Suzuki Violin, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 14-Nov. 16.

Grades 6-12: Cello Ensemble, 5:15-6 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Nov. 14; String Ensemble, 6-7 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 5.

Grades 7-12: Jazz Ensemble, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 13-Nov. 18.

Grades 8-12: Rhythm Section Workshop, 6-7 p.m. Mondays Sept. 12-Dec. 5.

CSA also offers Preschool for the Creative Arts. Call for information.

Watch for Northwest Arkansas classes next Sunday, Aug. 28.