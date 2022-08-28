Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AUDUBON SCHOOL, 2206 Ridgway Road. Date of opening inspection Aug. 19. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• MURPHY USA, 5601 S. Olive St., P.O. Box 7300. Date of opening inspection Aug. 19. Okay to operate--permit given.

• BEST WESTERN PRES HOTEL, Highway 65 and Market St. Date of inspection Aug. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• LAKEVIEW FAST MART FOOD & FUEL, 100 N. Walnut St. Date Aug. 22. Ice bagged in store is not properly labeled. Bagged ice should be labeled with identifying store information. Observed straws being stored unopened. Straws must be handled, displayed, and dispensed so that contamination of food and lip contact surfaces is prevented. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed three compartment sink being used for storage. Three compartment sink should be cleaned out and used to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. Some ceiling tiles in the back storage room are missing or damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 19. Observed straws being stored opened in a container for the consumer to touch. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans in the kitchen should be kept covered when not in continuous use.

• CHERRY STREET FOOD MART, 2504 S. Cherry St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 19. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. TCS food and drinks are not being stored in the walk in cooler during the follow up inspection.