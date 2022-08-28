Sections
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS

Going gourmet

Governor’s Circle Dinner includes music, libations for its donors by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Kevin and Cathy Crass; Stan Jones of Walnut Ridge; Jan Zimmerman; and Randy and Diane Zook at the 2022 Governor's Circle Dinner, held Aug. 13 at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


A gourmet dinner, and what could be considered "gourmet" entertainment, awaited guests of the 2022 Governor's Circle Dinner. The event took place Aug. 13 in the Grand Hall of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

Guests enjoyed libations as they mingled, then sat down to a five-course meal highlighted by Angus beef tenderloin. Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared remarks and made a special presentation to Jan Zimmerman, former president of the Governor's Mansion Association.

The aforementioned entertainment? The Muses Creative Artistry Project's Musical Theatre Cabaret, "Love Changes Everything." The troupe of vocalists sang a program of songs from "West Side Story," "Les Miserables," "Spamalot" and "Jersey Boys" as well as the title song from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Aspects of Love." Lola Patrice and Jordan Murdock offered a moving version of the Lionel Ritchie/Diana Ross pop duo "Endless Love." In addition, Patrice and trombonist Steve Suter delivered Duke Ellington's "Hit Me with a Hot Note."

The association's Governor's Mansion Circle is made up of donors who donate at least $1,500 to help with mansion costs, according to friendsofthemansion.org.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



Print Headline: Going gourmet

