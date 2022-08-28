Golf, gala closer to goal

Arkansas Children's Northwest (ACNW) champions teed up Aug. 4 and 5, then donned pink party attire Aug. 6 for the 24th annual Will Golf 4 Kids and 14th annual Color of Hope Gala. Together, the events raised $1.38 million for ACNW. With that the total, the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees are at $4.68 million toward fulfilling a pledge made in 2019 to raise $5 million over five years to expand hematology and oncology services at ACNW.

Silvia Azrai Kawas, senior vice president of health and wellness at Walmart Inc., served as honorary chairwoman of the golf tournament. Mike Sewell with Market Performance Group LLC, Tony Murphy with Acosta Sales & Marketing and Kyden Reeh with The Emerson Group served as chairmen, according to a news release.

Tamara and John Roberts served as gala chairmen of Color of Hope, which was a broadcast television event as guests gathered for watch parties at their homes -- rather than en masse -- due to health precautions.

"Champions for children from all across the Northwest Arkansas region golfed and joined us to watch this year's first-ever televised Color of Hope Gala," said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children's Foundation. "This community's commitment to the children of Arkansas is inspiring. The success of these events year after year would not be possible without the countless volunteers and sponsors, and ACNW's community of donors. We are humbled and grateful to each of you for continuing to support pediatric cancer services at Arkansas Children's Northwest."

Save the dates for 2023 Will Golf 4 Kids Aug 3 and 4, Color of Hope Gala, Aug. 5.

UA Farewell

Before Todd Shields' nine-year tenure as dean of the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences ended Aug. 12, members and backers of the college gathered Aug. 9 to bid him a fond farewell as he has now serves as chancellor of Arkansas State University. The reception at TheatreSquared saw Shields's colleagues and friends hail him as a visionary and served as a kickoff for the fall semester.

Calvin White, associate dean, told guests that Shields created "a culture of exploration, innovation, transparency, accountability, excellence and servant leadership."

"As dean of Fulbright College, Shields represented and provided strategic vision and leadership for the largest college at the UA, which consists of more than 8,700 students, three schools and 16 academic departments. Fulbright College also provides the majority of the university's core curriculum and offers degrees in the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences," according to a news release.

"Among some of his most notable achievements as dean include leading the creation of the UA's School of Art in 2017 after an unprecedented $120 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation. The School of Art is the first and only accredited, collegiate school of art in Arkansas," the release continues.

Kathy Sloan is serving as interim dean.

