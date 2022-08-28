Ground game lifts FSU by Duquesne

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday.

The Seminoles opened Coach Mike Norvell's third season by rushing for 406 yards. Norvell, a former University of Central Arkansas wide receiver, led Florida State to its first season-opening victory since 2016.

Ward (14 carries, 127 yards), Benson (11 carries, 105 yards) and Toafili (13 carries, 101 yards) led the ground attack, which featured six touchdowns. Ward had two TD runs, and Benson had a 41-yard TD as the Oregon transfer frequently racked up yards after contact.

Florida State scored on eight of its first nine drives. Jordan Travis, Toafili and Ward had TD runs as Florida State led 20-0 after the first quarter.

Travis completed 11 of 15 passes for 207 yards. Kentron Poitier had four receptions for 84 yards. Mycah Pittman also had four catches for 44 yards. Johnny Wilson hauled in a 51-yard grab that set up a touchdown.

Joe Mischler completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Abdul Janneh in the third quarter for Duquesne. The Dukes capitalized off a short field after Ryan Webb intercepted a pass from Florida State backup Tate Rodemaker.

Florida State's defense forced eight punts. The Seminoles had five pass break-ups, including two by safety Jammie Robinson.

NORTH CAROLINA 56,

FLORIDA A&M 24

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M.

Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches.

Florida A&M arrived with a roster reduced by nearly two dozen players because of unresolved eligibility issues. The list of those absent included linebacker Isaiah Land, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks last year.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball standout Luke Maye, completed 29 of 37 passes for 294 yards.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 25 yards in his debut. He finished with 101 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Florida State tight end Preston Daniel (45) reaches for a pass before an NCAA college football game against Duquesne, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Duquesne head coach Jerry Schmitt yells at a referee in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Duquesne linebacker Lucas D'Orazio (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) fights for extra yardage as Duquesne defenders pursue in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain, left, tumbles to the ground after being interfered with by Duquesne defensive back Tim Lowery, right, in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) scores a touchdown as Duquesne defensive back CJ Barnes (13) trails in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)



Florida State head coach Mike Norvell encourages his players before the start of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

