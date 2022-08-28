Hey Siri, play me a memory

"Siri, play Nick Drake."

That's what we do most evenings. We have a Homepod Mini on the first floor, connected to Apple Music and its vast though not complete library. Siri knows our voices; she can seek out and play virtually anything. If Karen hears an interesting artist on NPR or reads about one in The New Yorker, she can instantly call them up.

(Siri is spying on you! I hear some of you muttering. No, she isn't. She's responding to a verbal trigger--"Hey, Siri!"--that functions the same way as clicking the button on an iPhone or iPad. Enabling Siri is really a two-step process because you first have to go to settings to allow the Homepod microphones to listen for the trigger phrase, which you've recorded and stored in the device that controls the Homepod, in our case an iPad. Once the mics pick up the trip phrase, Siri is activated, and a distinctive tone plays.)

You can ask Siri to look something up for you or to order you a pizza. We don't do that. I usually just ask her (and I'm aware I'm anthropomorphizing and supplying pronouns to a thing made of silicon and electrical pulses) to play Steely Dan or Dave Brubeck.

Apple says any data that gets transmitted to them in these transactions is--after the request is fulfilled--immediately expunged from our record. I'm dubious about this, but my approach to the Internet (and the Internet of Things) is to assume that whatever I'm doing on it, I'm doing in public. When I want to keep my business private, I don't commit it to a Facebook post or an email.

And while it might be embarrassing if the world were to learn how often I listen to the Monkees, I'm willing to accept this risk because I like the convenience of the system. Karen doesn't like to fuss with technology, and though I could show her how to access our digitized music collection and play anything she wants through our nicer sound system, that requires a couple of fiddly steps. Often she just wants music on in the background. Sometimes she plays it at such a low volume that I have trouble making out exactly what is playing.

This way she plays music. If she had to go upstairs and dig out a CD and bring it down and put it in the deck, she wouldn't. Apple learns a little bit more about us, maybe. About the worst I can imagine coming from it is that I'll start seeing more ads for Bay City Rollers' retrospective collections on my Facebook feed.

What's more morally hazardous is that I don't like what music streaming services have done to our culture and the bottom lines of working musicians. It's pretty much impossible for middle-class musicians to make a living anymore without constantly touring and selling a lot of merch like ball caps and T-shirts.

I admit my complicity. I "own" a lot of music; the record companies send me a lot of review copies--and I would still prefer a physical copy of an album (though storing those physical copies has, in the past, sometimes been a problem and a source of minor tension with the less materialistic love of my life), but though there are 12,000 albums stored on a hard drive in my home office, I'm more likely to play Spotify in my car.

While it's been well documented how little revenue artists actually derive from streaming, I think the greater problem is how it's transformed us all into lazy listeners. One of the few things I'll give the baby boomer generation credit for is that there was a lot of intentional listening of popular music that went on between 1966 and 1995.

In those days, people bought and listened to record albums all the way through. I remember, on more than one occasion, bringing a specific album over to a friend's house so a few of us could listen to it over his father's excellent stereo system.

We used to learn albums that way: through deep listening.

That still happens today when someone like Kendrick Lamar releases a new album, but we were doing it with records like "Head Games."

Nowadays, it feels like music doesn't matter all that much, so who cares if two guys from Norway write 80 percent of what's on the pop charts? I enjoy a lot of the pop I hear, but can't pretend to take Taylor Swift or Beyonce as seriously as a lot of people who write about music these days seem to take them.

There are very few aspects of the modern world that seriously confound me, but when I listen to the biggest hits of the 2020s, I feel like an old man cursing clouds. I'm supposed to think it's just different, not worse, than the pop music I grew up with (most of which was admittedly insipid and commissioned for cynical commercial purposes), but rarely do I hear anything new that strikes me as authentic on any level.

Maybe that's our world these days. Everybody's insisting on their right to remain childish forever.

A dozen years ago I read a study that suggested the average American stops listening to "new music" right around their 33rd birthday. They have had enough music. I have friends prideful in their flash-frozen tastes, geezers who insist that music was "better" before Nirvana, or the Sex Pistols, or Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

I think my tastes have become more catholic as I've gotten older. I'll listen to jug bands from the '20s, K-pop, death metal or mumble rap these days. There isn't any genre or label I'd reject out of hand.

But with Siri I generally default to a handful of artists: Richard Thompson, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash, Chrissie Hynde, Elvis Costello, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell. Mostly songs I knew by heart when I was 33.

You have to invest your faith somewhere and live with paltry returns. I'm thrilled by certain chord progressions, by the chime and tick of some records. There's often a cynical, manipulative intelligence behind the music, that what sounds like passion is just play-acting, that rock bands are just a way to market beer, yet I still believe.

Criticism is not about advertising how smart you are and what fine taste you have. It's not even about arguing that it's more fulfilling to listen to Howlin' Wolf as opposed to The Weeknd. It's about considering how you receive and experience this stuff that has the power to move you to tears and make you want to strip off your clothes and wail at the moon. It's about discovery.

We have the tools to dig out nuggets; or our own graves. We decide how to use them.

Siri, play Arooj Aftab.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com