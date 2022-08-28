Hidden Gems: Back to school books including Pete the Cat

To me, there is no better way to process something than to read a book. Perhaps it's because I grew up as the youngest child of an early childhood reading specialist. Or maybe it's that the place I had the greatest freedom was within our local public library. Whatever it was, it resulted in a person continually on the lookout for the right book for the current situation -- especially now that I'm the mother of two small children.

Their arrival into the public school system this fall inevitably meant that we spent the last weeks of our summer reading some of the titles below, which I believe helped my boys think through various aspects of going to a school building, meeting plenty of new people, engaging in new activities and, most of all, what it would be like being away from our home and family for a little while.

Here are some of the titles I'm keeping out around our house as we all adjust to this new phase of life.

"Time for School, Little Blue Truck" by Alice Schertle features our favorite little pickup friend as he dreams of being a school bus. If you like the other Little Blue Truck titles ("Leads the Way"; "Christmas"; "Halloween"; "Valentine"; "Springtime"; "Good Night," etc.) rest assured this volume stays true to the qualities we love about the rest of the series. This one has a little of everything: helping a friend in need, creativity, believing in yourself and pushing through when things are tough.

A choice from another character we'd already fallen in love with before is "Biscuit Goes to School" by Alyssa Satin Capucilli. It follows the lovable puppy who can't be left behind as he explores the gym, library, cafeteria and classroom, even though dogs aren't allowed at school. The lines are simple enough to make for a great early reader book.

"Pirates Don't Go to School!" by Alan McDonald gave us plenty of laughs, because what else would you expect of little boys when you say "Swab the poop deck!" Little Jake the pirate begs his family to let him go to school, but finds resistance since none of them went to school themselves. "It's hard and horrible!" they cry. "Teachers are as mean as sea monsters!" The way they explore some common fears of children is brilliant: they make it silly by putting it in the mouths of trusted adults and then allow the kid to dispel those very things, making him the knowledgeable hero.

Henry's favorite, "Dinotrux Go to School" by Chris Gall, does something similar. The dinotrux talk to each other about their worries -- will there be enough food for lunch? Is there a bathroom there? Will my teacher be a smelly caveman? They promise to look out for each other and are pleasantly surprised when they meet their teacher.

Last year, you couldn't pay my boys to be interested in the classic "Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten" by Joseph Slate, but late this summer it quickly climbed up the ranks as a favorite. Something about watching 26 animal characters in all their various states get ready for school was compelling this time, and it was nice to have a little peek into what their classrooms might resemble, too. As a mom, I like the subtle way this book takes us through the alphabet, with each character's name starting with a different letter.

"Clifford Goes to Kindergarten" by Norman Bridwell employs another lovable dog to get to the root of kids' fears about the first day of school. At first, Clifford just goes along to Emily Elizabeth's open house event, getting a peek at her classroom and the nurses' office, but when her teacher sends a letter saying she can bring something to school to make her feel comfortable, she chooses her enormous red puppy. Clifford helps all the kids in her class as he tries to join in singing, answering questions, painting, playing and napping.

There are plenty of Pete the Cat books that involve school, but since my boys enjoy "I Love My White Shoes" so much, we were delighted to find "Pete the Cat Rocking in My School Shoes" by James Dean. The prose gives clues to introduce each area you'd find in a typical school property: the library, the lunchroom, the playground, and of course the activities that go on there. Elliott loves the predictability of it all so he knows the answer to call out to "Does Pete worry?" (goodness, no.) If your kids love Pete the Cat too, don't miss either of his shoe songs on YouTube, or you might even check out "Pete the Cat's Got Class," in which he finds a fun way to help his buddy practice math.

Family members recently gifted us with "First Day Critter Jitters" by Jory John to add to our collection, and I can't think of a more perfect book to read right as school begins. Not only do each of the animal characters have their own fear, but they realize their armadillo teacher is nervous too. The classmates take turns worrying about their day, but end up forgetting all about it when they band together to help their teacher remember their names, keep track of the chalk and feel safe and comfortable enough to get through the first day.

"How Can I Be Kind?" by Katie Daynes is a lift-the-flap book full of questions and answers, which is exactly what a day with my boys is like. This book helps us think through what kindness is, how to be friendly to others, ourselves, nature and the planet; and how kindness truly makes a difference.

One of the most beautiful, elegant children's books in our collection is "The Day I Became a Bird" by Ingrid Chabbert Guridi. On a little boy's first day of school, he falls in love -- for the first time, I might add -- with the girl sitting in front of him. The boy ruminates on how to get her attention and, since birds are the thing she loves most, he decides to make and wear a bird costume to school. The new outfit causes a stir at school and makes everything trickier, but in the end the girl notices him, and they see each other for who they are. The sketches throughout the tale are understated and sweet. And I adore the overlying message that it's OK to stand out or be different.

"The Lion & The Mouse" by children's book illustrator Jerry Pinkney is a gorgeous rendition of the Aesop's fable that won the Caldecott Medal. As a picture book, it's compelling for both of my boys since they can each explore the pages without my help. When we go through it together, I like to ask them what's happening from one scene to the next, which gives them an opportunity to tell the story as they see it. Its values relaying otherwise hard-to-relay life lessons are clear, using this unlikely animal alliance to show that even the obviously powerful need help sometimes and little guys can make a difference.

“How Can I Be Kind?” by Katie Daynes

