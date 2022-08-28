For those who knew that "medical marijuana" would lead to legal recreational usage, for those who know that today's potent marijuana isn't your father's grass, and for those who know that the kids will get into the stash no matter how far back Aunt Jenny might put it in the medicine cabinet, a study was released last week that doesn't encourage. There may be more opposition to our opposition than we realized. Which would delight those pushing more lenient dope laws.

The National Institutes of Health funded the report and released it last week. Researchers found that "Marijuana and hallucinogen use in the past year reported by young adults 19 to 30 years old increased significantly in 2021 compared to five and 10 years ago, reaching historic highs in this age group since 1988 . . . ."

Historic highs. Good choice of words.

Marijuana vaping has jumped back to pre-pandemic levels. Hallucinogen use (LSD, peyote, mushrooms, etc.) had been level until 2020, when use began to increase "dramatically," according to the NIH. Alcohol is still the go-to drug among the young.

"Past-year, past-month, and daily marijuana use (use on 20 or more occasions in the past 30 days) reached the highest levels ever recorded since these trends were first monitored in 1988," the writers of the study noted. "The proportion of young adults who reported past-year marijuana use reached 43 percent in 2021, a significant increase from 34 percent five years ago (2016) and 29 percent 10 years ago (2011).

"Marijuana use in the past month was reported by 29 percent of young adults in 2021, compared to 21 percent in 2016 and 17 percent in 2011. Daily marijuana use also significantly increased during these time periods, reported by 11 percent of young adults in 2021, compared to 8 percent in 2016 and 6 percent in 2011."

That's a lot of dope. And no wonder. Haven't 19 states legalized recreational use of cannabis in recent years?

Incidentally--which is how Nixon used to begin sentences when he meant just the opposite--CNN reports that drug overdose deaths rose rapidly during the pandemic. In 2021, 108,886 people died of a drug overdose in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that was more than double the number of deaths in 2015.

Speaking of drugs, daily drinking has been on a downward trend among young people, the NIH says. But its survey shows what alcohol use is out there can be considered abuse.

"High-intensity drinking, defined as having 10 or more drinks in a row in the past two weeks, was at its highest level since it was first measured in 2005 ... ."

Ten drinks or more? In a row? Isn't that how you get an ambulance ride? Yet 13 percent of young adults reported doing so in 2021.

This is a lot of dope. This is a lot of hallucinogens. This is a lot of drink. This is a lot of abuse.

Something tells us that making all of it even more available (see marijuana laws, recreational) isn't going to slow things down.