How to battle yourself, and win

The first few days following the sudden death of my dog Dublin were awful. I couldn't stop thinking about her last hours.

I sat with her. I stroked her as she gasped for air and struggled with a racing heart.

After a while, the situation improved. Her breath eased. She had a veterinarian appointment in a couple of hours; I felt better. Then I glanced over and realized she had stopped breathing.

Constant self-arguments about what might have been done differently plagued me. Friends sending condolence emails, texts, and snail mail caused me to emit howls of grief. I couldn't talk to anybody face-to-face about Dublin without bursting into tears.

Somehow, after a few days, the misery lifted a bit. Our other two dogs needed attention. There was work--at the newsroom and at home--that needed to be done. I medicated myself with an over-abundance of exercise: bicycling, swimming, weight training, cardio kickboxing, and yoga served as a distraction and allowed for better sleep at night. The grief wasn't gone, but it wasn't in charge.

It still lingers, though, because of the negative thought loops. These occur, says family therapist Keir Brady, when you think about something that's troubling or distressing over and over again, and you can't let it go.

In my case, it was the loss of my four-legged friend. But it could be something you said or did, or something that was said or done to you, or something future- or past-oriented. As you ruminate on what occurred, you relive the feelings related to it.

"Although some self-introspection is helpful and healthy, negative thought loops are not," she says. "This is because your brain can't easily distinguish between what is actually happening and what you are telling it is happening. When you focus on repetitive negative thoughts, you begin to judge yourself negatively as well."

Which can make you feel worthless, hopeless, clueless, and inadequate, with no clear path to redemption.

What to do? Turns out my obsessive exercise regimen--anything that requires focus and distracts you from circling back around the cause of your misery--was a good idea. It provided moments of some serenity and tired me out so I could sleep.

Reframe your thoughts, Brady suggests, by checking them for accuracy and considering other approaches. In my case, that meant affirming through facts--not beliefs--that I had done everything I knew to do in order to save Dublin, instead of blaming myself for not doing more.

"You can also observe your thoughts as if you are a third party and they are not about you, and think of what you would say to this other person," Brady says.

Calling yourself by your name in these internal discussions helps give some space between the two versions of yourself. And setting aside a specific time and place to revisit the situation, then moving on at the end of the time period, might help.

These suggestions are easing the distressing backsliding into replays of Dublin's last hours and the detrimental effect such backsliding has on me, whether I'm riding my bike in Burns Park, swimming a sloppy sidestroke for an hour at my fitness center, or trying to stay in the moment during a yoga class.

For a while there, I couldn't remember what I did the day before. Grocery shopping was problematic when the list of necessities and credit card weren't in hand. Driving my manual-transmission car, which I've done all my life, was plagued by poor clutching and wild screeching from the car's lane departure warning system. Something had to give.

Exploring other behaviorists' ideas is useful, including being more complimentary and encouraging of colleagues and neighbors, using the words "thank you" liberally, finding ways to express gratitude (especially toward my two remaining dogs, who were treated to generous portions of a Sonic vanilla ice cream cone recently, as well as family--my sister sent flowers the day after Dublin died--and friends, many of whom have experienced the unexpected loss of a beloved companion animal), inviting others over for drinks and wide-ranging conversations, and exhibiting genuine interest when communicating with others.

Hey, they have troubles too, and negative thoughts. Maybe we can help each other.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com