Husband gets prison for role in fatal crash

A Pulaski County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old Brookland man who killed his wife in a drunken-driving crash to five years in prison despite pleas for probation by him, his family and friends.

Judge Karen Whately said she could not overlook the fact that a 28-year-old mother of two was dead because of what he'd done and questioned whether he had truly accepted full responsibly for the woman's death.

About 4½ years after Faith Lynn Greenway died underneath the couple's vehicle on Woodson Lateral Road at Hymn Place in Pulaski County, Shawn Calvin Greenway threw himself on the mercy of the court, pleading guilty to negligent homicide, a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Greenway will have to serve a five-year suspended sentence once he's released. He can qualify for parole in 10 months.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Greenway told the judge that his wife's death was the result of a "terrible mistake," describing how being told by police that he'd killed her in the crash was a "life-shattering" moment that haunts him daily.

The couple had left their children with in-laws to spend a weekend in Little Rock to reconnect, Greenway told the judge, reminiscing about how they bought matching shirts at the River Market and ate at a favorite restaurant. At that time in their lives, the couple were drinking three gallons of vodka a week while using prescription medication, he told the judge.

The night of the crash, they drank liquor, smoked marijuana and took their medication, Greenway said, noting that while his blood alcohol level was 0.09 after the crash, his deceased wife's level was 0.22, when 0.08 is the legal level to presume intoxication. He told the judge he knew he'd told investigators different stories about the night of the crash but that he actually does not remember what happened.

Greenway testified that he quit drugs, medication and alcohol cold-turkey after the crash, saying he considers himself a former alcoholic and describing how he moved from Batesville to the Jonesboro area to escape toxic influences from his old life.

Greenway said he's a changed man and devoted to his family of eight, working steadily to support raising the two daughters -- one of whom has special needs -- he had with his wife along with his fiancee's two children and the couple's four-month-old daughter.

"I've put everything into my family because I've learned they mean everything," he said. "I'm just begging for a second chance to show I've learned."

Deputy Prosecutor Beth Kanopsic said Shawn Greenway was driving twice the 30-mph speed limit when he lost control on a curve, rolling the vehicle several times before hitting a tree. Faith Greenway was thrown partway out of the vehicle and crushed, the prosecutor said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred about 30 minutes before sunrise, and rescuers could not immediately find the stricken woman in the dark, Kanopsic said, stating that her husband didn't immediately tell them there was anyone else in the vehicle.

In the aftermath, Shawn Greenway offered authorities different versions of what happened, including saying that his wife had been driving, although he had to be cut out of the driver's seat by rescuers, the prosecutor said.

Aside from Greenway's blood-alcohol level, he tested positive for marijuana, alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication, and the painkiller lidocaine, Kanopsic told the judge.

Greenway has never been in serious trouble with the law before but he deliberately chose that night to drive while intoxicated, Kanopsic said, asking the judge to impose a 10-year term.

Greenway's attorney, Randel Miller, urged the judge to spare his client from prison because he's accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.

Testifying on Greenway's behalf was his wife's maternal aunt, Jennifer Davis, who testified that she agreed with Greenway that he's completely turned his life around since the fatal crash.

"He amazes me," she told the judge. "He's straightened up."

Further, Greenway needed to be free to raise his children, particularly his oldest daughter, Trinity, who has Down syndrome, Davis testified. Father and daughter have a remarkable connection, she said.

"Shawn is the only one who can understand her. He is her comfort. He is her safe spot," Davis told the judge. "She needs her daddy. He's all she's got."

Fiancee Erica Anderson said she's known Greenway for more than 2 ½ years, having met him after he moved to the Jonesboro area. She asked the judge to consider how locking up Greenway, practically the sole support for the family, would hurt them, particularly the children, who have already lost their mother.

"Without him in our lives, we would suffer," she said. "The ones who would hurt the most are his children ... the children who would have already gone through the heartbreaking loss of their mother."

The judge withdrew from the courtroom for about 15 minutes to decide on a sentence. In passing judgment, she commended Greenway for his efforts to change his life but said Greenway is the one who has taken a mother from their children and it's Greenway's actions that now cause him to be separated from his family.

"Actions have consequences," she said. "The actions in this case solely land at your feet. I also believe you should have taken your children into account 4 ½ years ago. These are the choices you made. At the end of the day, a 28-year-old lady is dead."