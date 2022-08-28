• Gabor Valter Tolczli, a spectator at the big fireworks show in Budapest, Hungary, was happy about the smaller crowd after the national-holiday event was postponed, but said he was "outraged that the meteorologists were fired" for mistakenly forecasting heavy rain on the original date.

• John Mattisson, a competition judge, called it a "fun way to change the norm of green lawns in a climate where they're not natural" as the Swedish island of Gotland promoted its water-conservation efforts with an "ugliest lawn" contest.

• Anthony Majanlahti, an Italian historian, explained that it's a bridge built in the first century for Emperor Nero to reach his gardens near what's now St. Peter's Square that's been partly exposed by the country's worst drought in 70 years.

• Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee, is fending off criticism after it was revealed that while in the Army he posed in a Confederate uniform, with a campaign adviser suggesting it was just a "Media MELT DOWN."

• Turhan Knight, a corrections officer in Louisville, Ky., was fired after a recruiting-ad parody came to light that shows him mocking both city police and the killing of a Black woman shot by officers during an errant raid on her apartment.

• Mohammed Nuru, San Francisco's former public works director who pleaded guilty to steering contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced to seven years in prison in a wide-ranging corruption case that federal prosecutors called "a tale of greed as old as time."

• Summer Boismier got through just one day of the school year before a parent complained and administrators descended on her high school classroom to investigate, prompting her to quit in protest of a new Oklahoma law that restricts teaching about race and gender.

• Bennett Lane, an 18-year-old from Denver, said he and many other American University students in Washington, D.C., walked out of a ceremony as the school president was set to speak amid an intensifying strike by the school staffers' union, saying, "I support faculty, and I support unions."

• Olaf Zimmermann of Germany's Cultural Council took issue with a tactic of climate activists, declaring, "As much as I can understand the despair ... I say clearly that the act of gluing themselves to the frames of famous works of art is clearly wrong."