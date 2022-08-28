‘Inexperienced player’ brings joy to sideline

The shouts of encouragement from the sideline began as soon as he trotted onto the field in the finals of a preseason scrimmage that will quickly be forgotten.

But this moment, for this sports writer and these players and coaches, will not.

The player who had his teammates' attention had trouble getting lined up correctly when he took his position at wide receiver. Coaches waved him forward or backwards until he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage. He found that sweet spot and played a few downs before coming off the field for a celebration that's usually warranted for someone who makes a game-winning touchdown or field goal.

The smile on his face broadened as his teammates, seemingly one-by-one, came up and slapped him on the helmet and shoulder pads or gently patted his chest as if to say, without actually saying it, "atta, boy." Unclear yet what was happening, I asked one of the coaches for an explanation and was told the young man receiving all the attention was an "inexperienced player."

I understood immediately. No other words were needed, especially when I saw the coach's eyes becoming misty. Or, maybe, those were the tears forming in my own eyes. Either way we nodded in agreement that, at its core, what we had just witnessed is what athletics is all about.

We had an "inexperienced player" on our Central High Rams football team in the 1970s. I think his name was Greg... something or other. .... but we called him "Biggie", a tall defensive lineman who occasionally got into a game after the outcome had been long decided. Understanding football did not come as easily to "Biggie" as others on the team but he showed up for practice every day and went through each drill like the rest of us. He was ours, our "Biggie" and we were all tickled when "Biggie" got his name in the paper for recovering a fumble in the final seconds of a blowout game. Normally, that wouldn't warrant a mention but I'm sure one of our coaches asked that it be included in the write-up the next morning.

It was.

I ran into "Biggie" at a restaurant/sports bar years after high school and our conversation quickly turned to his fumble recovery in a game I had forgotten. But I listened and smiled frequently as "Biggie" turned a play that lasted about 15 seconds into a step-by-step verbal reenactment that lasted about 15 minutes. Just two former high school teammates standing by a pool table with pool sticks in our hands talking football.

And it was marvelous.

Moving forward, these sports pages for the next few months will be filled with stories about talented athletes and top teams on the high school and college levels. You're not going to read much about backup players getting onto the field late in a game or about a team struggling to earn its first win after several weeks of failures. But there's few people I have more respect for than a player from an 0-10 or 1-9 team who goes through spring drills, summer and fall workouts, and still refuses to just give up and quit when the season doesn't turn out as his team had hoped.

If you're an employer, these are the young people you'll want to hire.

There's also room in the walk of life for those who trail a half-step behind, those with particular challenges or needs. I see them on occasion in sports when players and fans from both teams come together for a show of compassion that trumps anything displayed on the scoreboard.

These are feel-good moments and I left that football stadium two weeks ago with a warmth in my heart provided by an "inexperienced player " and the love he received from his teammates and coaches.

It's a Top 10 highlight for me in a season that's barely begun.