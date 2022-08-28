Inmate found dead in apparent suicide

A man imprisoned in the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff on Wednesday morning reported seeing Jason Bramlett, 42, hanging in a locked single-person cell. He was taken to the prison infirmary and pronounced dead a few minutes before 10 a.m., the release states.

Bramlett was serving a 55-year sentence for first-degree murder.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death, and the Department of Corrections will also carry out an internal investigation, the release said.