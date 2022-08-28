Juvenile shot at fairgrounds after fight breaks out

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a fight among a group of juveniles ended in a shooting Friday night at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, said officers were called to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

Several Washington County sheriff's office deputies working as security officers at the fairgrounds were on the scene when Fayetteville officers arrived, Murphy said.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the deputies responded when they heard shots fired.

"We did have several deputies working at the fairgrounds last night," Cantrell said. "Several were on the midway when they heard shots fired and responded to the area or direction the sound came from. Deputies located one victim and immediately began rendering first aid while other deputies searched for a suspect. The deputies also assisted with reuniting children and families who had become separated when the incident occurred. All were reunited. We then assisted Fayetteville with the incident."

Murphy said one person, a male juvenile, was shot. Murphy said the juvenile was treated at the scene for two gunshot wounds before being taken to a local medical facility. Murphy said officers applied tourniquets and described the wounds as not life-threatening.

Murphy said the shooting wasn't a random act of violence.

"There was a group of juveniles who got into a fight that ended in gunshots," Murphy said. "This was an isolated incident on the fairgrounds."

The police are asking anyone with video of the shooting or other information to contact the Police Department. Murphy said officers have already followed up on several leads from the department's social media posting that have been found to be incorrect.

The investigation is continuing, Murphy said.