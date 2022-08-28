Kin seek Navy officer’s release

As the United States' efforts to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia make headlines, the family of a Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan hopes their fight will draw attention to detained Americans around the world -- not just those held by adversaries, but also allies.

Ridge Alkonis, 34, is serving a three-year prison term in Japan for a car crash that left a Japanese man and woman dead.

While stationed in Japan in May 2021, Alkonis was driving home with his family and their Australian labradoodle after a visit to Mount Fuji.

On their way home at 1 p.m., Ridge Alkonis was talking to his oldest daughter as he drove. But midsentence, Alkonis suddenly fell unconscious, his family said.

The vehicle, going about 25 mph, veered into a parking lot and crashed into several cars that were then pushed against two pedestrians: an 85-year-old woman and her 54-year-old son-in-law. They both died.

A third person, a daughter of the elderly woman, was injured. His wife, Brittany Alkonis, suffered an ankle injury.

When Ridge Alkonis awoke several minutes after the crash, witnesses said his face looked pale, his family said, citing police reports.

His symptoms -- paleness and a loss of consciousness -- align with those of acute mountain sickness, which can affect people at elevations above 8,000 feet, according to information published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. In June 2021, a neurologist told Alkonis that he had suffered from the illness at the time of the crash, his family said.

In October, Alkonis was sentenced to three years in jail for negligent driving.

The judge overseeing the case accepted prosecutors' assertions that Alkonis had been drowsy that day. An appeal failed to overturn the verdict.

Alkonis's family has accused Japanese investigators of misleading him into signing Japanese-language documents during his pretrial confinement that the family says inaccurately described Alkonis as having felt sleepy before driving. He was also denied access to an attorney during his initial detention after the accident, according to his family.

Japan's Ministry of Justice didn't respond to a request for comment.

During the trials, Alkonis repeatedly told judges that he had never told law enforcement that he had felt drowsy before driving.

"It's never been harder to tell the truth," an exasperated Alkonis told his wife at the time.

Alkonis has repeatedly expressed sorrow over the deaths of the man and woman. His family, with help from friends, paid $1.65 million to the victims' relatives as restitution, they said.

But the family also says Ridge Alkonis received an unusually harsh punishment; 95% of Japanese citizens convicted of similar charges are granted suspended jail terms, according to Japanese Ministry of Justice data.

Alkonis' case has attracted bipartisan support, with lawmakers petitioning Tokyo for leniency.

Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., whose constituents include the Alkonis family, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, have taken up the naval officer's cause. In a phone interview this week, Levin accused investigators of violating Alkonis' rights, saying his initial detainment after the crash involved violations of the status-of-forces agreement between the United States and Japan.

A Navy spokeswoman said it respects the judicial process and is supporting the Alkonis family.

Lee has written a letter to the Japanese Embassy in Washington, asking that Alkonis be expelled to the United States. Nineteen other Republican senators co-signed the letter.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has been in touch with American officials but declined to comment further.

Information for this article was contributed by Julia Mio Inuma of The Washington Post.